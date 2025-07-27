Drake is heading back to his roots in Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, a new documentary set to premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival this fall.

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Lisa Rideout, the film examines the enduring cultural legacy of Degrassi, the long-running teen drama that first introduced Aubrey Graham, the actor who would later become Drake.

Premiering as part of TIFF’s documentary lineup, Whatever It Takes features interviews with Drake, the show’s original creators, cast members, and longtime fans. The film charts the evolution of the Degrassi franchise from its 1980s beginnings to its status as a defining voice in youth television across generations.

The documentary’s tagline frames its central narrative: “Superstar rapper Drake looks back on his Degrassi era alongside the franchise’s creators, stars, and superfans in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV.”

Drake "Degrassi" Doc

Drake starred on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 to 2009, playing Jimmy Brooks, a star high school athlete whose life changed after he was paralyzed in a school shooting. The role, which Drake portrayed with emotional depth, marked his entry into the entertainment world and laid the groundwork for his later success in music. His performance as Jimmy remains one of the series’ most remembered and impactful story arcs.

The documentary arrives during TIFF’s 50th anniversary, joining a slate of premieres that includes projects featuring Angelina Jolie, Saoirse Ronan, and Keanu Reeves. Often seen as a launching point for the fall awards season, TIFF 2025 runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 14.

Drake’s return to Degrassi in documentary form brings a sense of full-circle reflection. For fans of both his music and the groundbreaking series, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes offers a rare glimpse at the formative years of an artist who helped reshape global hip-hop—and never forgot where it all began.