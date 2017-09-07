tiff
- MusicLil Nas X “Inspired” After “Long Live Montero” Premiere Bomb ThreatLil Nas X hit the studio after a bomb threat was called into the TIFF premiere of his new documentary.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X TIFF Premiere Delayed By 30 Minutes Due To Bomb ThreatThe threat was reportedly made over Lil Nas' status as a Black queer artist.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHalle Berry Details On-Set Fights With "X-Men" Director Bryan SingerHalle Berry speaks on her experience working with the embattled director.By Dre D.
- MoviesWill Smith, Kenan Thompson To Star In Humorous Father's Day Documentary "Dads"Will Smith, Kenan Thompson and a dozen other Hollywood fathers sit down for interviews about what it like being a dad in today's society.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJamie Foxx Says He Talked Idris Elba Out Of Lead Role In "Django Unchained"Kind of. By Chantilly Post
- GramThe Weeknd Roasted For His Unrecognizable New Look: See The Vicious CommentsThe Weeknd debuted his new look at TIFF and fans have been commenting all morning.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Get Confronted By Screaming Animal Rights Activists: WatchWhen PETA attacks. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesThe Weeknd To Make His Film Debut Alongside Adam Sandler In "Uncut Gems"The Weeknd is heading to the big screen.By Aron A.
- MusicMahershala Ali Drops A Freestyle At Toronto's International Film Fest: WatchActor Mahershala Ali spits two written "freestyles" at TIFF in Toronto.By Devin Ch
- TVMichael K. Williams Says He Still Wants To Be In Star Wars After Getting CutOmar comin' to Star Wars.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicDrake Apologizes For Cancelling TIFF Appearance Hours Before ScreeningDrake says his tour got in the way of his appearance.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake Cancels Toronto Film Festival Appearance Due To Tour Scheduling ConflictDrake will no longer be making an appearance in Toronto tonight. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Reportedly Romances Actress Bria Vinaite From "The Florida Project"Drake gets cozy with a new love interest.By Matt F
- MusicDrake Compared To Vince Carter At The Toronto International Film FestivalDrake's turning some heads.By Matt F
- MusicEminem Teases The TIFF Premiere Of His Film Project "Bodied"Eminem gets hyped about his upcoming movie.By Matt F