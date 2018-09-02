Trevor Smith
<b>Features & News Writer</b> <!--BR--> Trevor is a music writer currently based in Montreal. Follow him on <a href="https://twitter.com/trevsmith_" rel="nofollow">Twitter</a>.
- Original ContentDrake’s “So Far Gone” Birthed A Rap Superstar10 years later, the OVO rapper's breakthrough mixtape is one of hip-hop's great blueprints.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsTy Dolla $ign & Jeremih "MihTy" ReviewTy and Jeremih use their experience and versatility as songwriters to craft a rare joint album that is more than the sum of its parts.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsQuavo's "Quavo Huncho" ReviewMigos' ever-widening catalogue gets 19 tracks deeper with the release of Quavo's solo debut. Is it "for keeps?"By Trevor Smith
- MusicNav Will Take Any Rapper In Fortnite For A $10,000 Wager"We'll do it on stream," he says.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentPost Malone To Make Acting Debut In Mark Wahlberg MovieBlack Panther's Winston Duke will also appear in the film.By Trevor Smith
- MusicLil Wayne Becomes First-Ever Artist To Debut 2 Songs In Hot 100 Top 5"Mona Lisa" and "Don't Cry" were the top-performing tracks off Lil Wayne's new album "Tha Carter V."By Trevor Smith
- MusicRumors Of Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent Collaboration Sparked By Director's PostsFans are speculating that Eminem filmed a video for a track from the upcoming "Bodied" soundtrack.By Trevor Smith
- MusicWatch Cardi B & Offset Hit The Strip Club Together In L.A.Cardi's recent charges aren't stopping her from making it rain.By Trevor Smith
- MusicAriana Grande Cracks Kanye Joke In Praise Of Pete DavidsonDavidson put MAGA-hat Kanye in check on this week's SNL.By Trevor Smith
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Rent L.A. Mansion For $100,000 A MonthThe lake-front home includes 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.By Trevor Smith
- MusicRihanna Burglars Reportedly Connected To Break-In At Chief Keef's HomeA man arrested for invading Keef's home is a part of the group that broke into Rihanna and other celebrities' houses.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKodie Shane & Trippie Redd Duet On "Bass": ListenFrom Kodie's new EP "Stay Tuned."By Trevor Smith
- NewsKodie Shane Shares "Stay Tuned" EP With Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, Rich The KidThe teaser EP precedes Kodie's "Young Heartthrob" album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsOffset Joins Young Thug On Updated "On The Rvn": ListenAs promised, a new version of the track adds a verse from the Migos rapper.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKEY! & DRAM Team On Kenny Beats-Produced "Time Of My Life"Watch the two artists roller skate by the beach and hit the strip club in the video.By Trevor Smith
- MusicKanye West Gives Homeless Man $100, Plans To Send Him Yeezys: WatchKanye was returning from a dentist appointment when the man approached him.By Trevor Smith
- MusicTravis Scott, Brockhampton, Janelle Monae Perform At ACL Fest: Live StreamTune in now!By Trevor Smith
- MusicMike "The Situation" Sorrentino Given 8-Month Prison SentenceHis brother, Marc Sorrentino, has been given a 2-year sentence.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGangsta Boo & BeatKing Reunite For "Underground Cassette Tape Music Vol. 2"The long-awaited sequel to the 2014 Houston-meets-Memphis collaboration.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMaxwell Announces "Night" Album With New Single "Shame"The album is due out in 2019.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAlessia Cara Shares New Single "Trust My Lonely"Cara's album "The Pains Of Growing" is due out later this year.By Trevor Smith
- MusicQuavo Performs Solo Tracks On Fallon Ahead Of "Quavo Huncho"The Migos rapper's solo debut will be released next week.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSheck Wes' "Kyrie" Could Be His Next HitThe quotable track off "Mudboy" feels like a conscious sequel to "Mo Bamba."By Trevor Smith
- NewsDave East & Styles P Trade Bars On "It's Lit"The song appears on the duo's new joint project "Beloved."By Trevor Smith
- MusicPost Malone Remembers Mac Miller: "He Really Inspired Me"Post shared some thoughts on Mac's sudden death in a conversation with a TMZ cameraman.By Trevor Smith
- MusicKanye West "Serious" About Presidential Run, Says John LegendCould Kanye 2024 actually be a thing?By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Kilo Kish's "Mothe" ProjectListen to the transitional new album from the inventive singer.By Trevor Smith
- MusicMac Miller's Family Releases Statement Following His Death"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans."By Trevor Smith
- MusicKanye West: "I Can Only Be The Boss. I Don’t Have The Time Otherwise"Kanye has shared some insight into his creative process on Twitter.By Trevor Smith
- NewsIggy Azalea Joins Total Ape On The "In A Haze" RemixIggy drops some verses on a new EDM remix.By Trevor Smith
- MusicApple Music Introducing 116 New Top 100 ChartsThe charts will be updated daily.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTrippie Redd Guests On Phora's Romantic "Love is Hell"The title track off Phora's upcoming album.By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake Apologizes For Cancelling TIFF Appearance Hours Before ScreeningDrake says his tour got in the way of his appearance.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWiki Links With Gloss Gang On "In The Park"The self-described "2018 Lou Reed" teams with some fellow New Yorkers on his latest release.By Trevor Smith
- MusicBruno Mali Kidd Shares "Made 2" Tracklist & Release DateThe follow-up to 2017's "MADE" features Mozzy, Curren$y, and Ace Hood.By Trevor Smith