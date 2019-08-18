Devin Ch
- NewsJidenna's African Redemption With Seun Kuti Is "Worth The Weight"Jidenna mixes with Nigerian royalty in the "Worth The Weight" video.By Devin Ch
- SportsTexans' Lamar Miller Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Entire 2019 SeasonLamar Miller was carted off in the 1st quarter of Dallas' 34-0 rout of the Houston Texans.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Wayne & Blink-182 Finally Drop Their "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" MashupLil Wayne and blink-182 have lost sight of time.By Devin Ch
- MusicRuss Triggers The Bat-Signal: "Go Tell Drake I Got A Hit He Would Go Crazy On"Russ is eager to have Drake flip through his catalog.By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Loses 2nd Helmet Grievance With NFLAntonio Brown will likely abandon his prized "Schutt Air Advantage" helmet while he ponders his endorsement options.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Infuriates "Power" Fans By Adding Trey Songz To Show's Theme SongTrey Songz isn't "Power material" according to the show's crazed fans.By Devin Ch
- FootballColts Won't Recoup Andrew Luck's $24 Million In Signing BonusesThe Indianapolis Colts have reached a very reasonable settlement with Andrew Luck.By Devin Ch
- NewsSonny Digital Delves Into Disco Regalia On "Higher"Sonny Digital ponders taking his Tinder date to the Moon and back.By Devin Ch
- MusicBurna Boy Gains The Coveted Elton John Co-Sign During "Rocket Man Radio"Elton John tags another golden child.By Devin Ch
- MoviesNetflix Unveils Trailer & Release Date For "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"What in the world happened to Jesse Pinkman?By Devin Ch
- MusicWiley Accuses Ed Sheeran Of Clout Chasing: "I'm Getting My Guitar & Foot Pedal Out"Wiley feels that Ed Sheeran is using Grime to gain cool points; Stormzy gets involved.By Devin Ch
- RelationshipsChris Brown Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Ex-Girlfriend Ammika HarrisChris Brown wasn't fibbing when he branded Ammika Harris his baby momma.By Devin Ch
- SportsJames Harden Looking To Unleash "One-Legged 3" On The NBA"The Beard" wants to join the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in crafting his own "signature move."By Devin Ch
- SportsSergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde To Sep Up Potential Megafight With CaneloSergey Kovalev didn't let his WBO title defense get past the 11th round.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert, Jeezy & Missy Elliott Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- NewsRahli Puts Dellwood On The Map With The "In and Out" VideoRahli shows us his end of St. Louis, Missouri.By Devin Ch
- NewsMissy Elliott Links Up With Timbaland & Sum1 On "DripDemeanor"Want to know where you stand with Misdemeanor? Here's your chance.By Devin Ch
- Movies"Black Panther 2's" Release Date Has Been Officially UnveiledDirector Ryan Coogler made the announcement at Disney’s D23 Expo.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteve Nash Doesn't Think DeMarcus Cousins Should Quit On His NBA Dream"He's a competitor. He's gone through a lot already. He can do it."By Devin Ch
- SportsTeam USA Loses Kyle Kuzma To Ankle Injury, Finalizes World Cup RosterIf you're a Lakers' fan, swallow your pride.By Devin Ch
- MusicJackboy Released From Jail, Says Police Boasted "We Got Kodak, You Next" During ArrestJackboy says the cops boasted about Kodak Black while making his arrest.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Is Trapping Popeye's Chicken Sandwiches For $1K ApieceQuavo is quite the opportunist.By Devin Ch
- NewsRamriddlz Ponders The "Niagra" Freefall On His Latest SingleMr. RamRod rarely deviates from the "norm."By Devin Ch
- SportsKemba Walker Reflects On "Team USA" Snapping Its 78-Game Win Streak Vs. AustraliaPatty Mills poured in 30 points to spearhead Australia's come from behind victory.By Devin Ch
- NewsRapsody Drops Powerful Visuals For "Nina"Rapsody channels Black Excellence with her tribute to Nina Simone.By Devin Ch
- SportsJustin Gaethje Wants To "F-ck Up" Conor McGregor After Watching Video Of Bar AttackConor McGregor has a long list of haters awaiting his return.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Ferg & Chance The Rapper Freestyle Over Classics By OutKast & Jay-Z: WatchA$AP Ferg reminisces over the A$AP come-up on Sway in the Morning.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil Wayne Mourns The Loss Of Cedric Benson: "My Condolences, Love Everyday"Lil Wayne remains loyal to all Green Bay Packers personnel, past and present.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung Thug Responds To YFN Lucci's Bitterness: "I Wouldve Been Killed U"Thugger doesn't have to write legibly to get his point across.By Devin Ch