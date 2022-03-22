Alex Zidel
<b>Managing Editor</b> <!--BR--> Alex Zidel began working at HotNewHipHop as a Staff Writer in February 2018 before becoming the Managing Editor in June 2019. <strong>Favorite Hip Hop Artists:</strong> Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Young Thug, Frank Ocean.
- Original ContentArtists To Watch In 2022Check out the hottest breakout artists of 2022 so far, including Saucy Santana, Yeat, Nardo Wick, Muni Long, Kali, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYungeen Ace Recruits Kodak Black For New Single, "B.A.M."Yungeen Ace teams up with Kodak Black for the new single, "B.A.M."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Reacts To Doja Cat Claiming She's Quitting MusicKodak Black doesn't want Doja Cat to quit music before she does a song with him.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentNew Music Friday: Latto, Denzel Curry, & Chance The Rapper Snap With New ReleasesOur New Music Friday round-up. This week's new releases include Latto, Nicki Minaj, Denzel Curry, Chance The Rapper, Nigo, Key Glock, Buddy, 42 Dugg & EST Gee, Sheff G, and much more.By Alex Zidel
- News24kGoldn Shares New Breakup Single "In My Head" With Travis Barker24kGoldn laments about a recent breakup on his new song, "In My Head."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsJoyner Lucas Deletes Tweets About MGK & Lollapalooza, Says Russians Hacked HimJoyner Lucas uses the most played-out excuse to explain his Twitter rant about Machine Gun Kelly and Lollapalooza.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Seemingly Wants To Fire His Engineer For Leaking Latto StoryKodak Black re-enters the conversation after his engineer spilled behind-the-scenes tea about his collaboration with Latto. By Alex Zidel
- NewsLatto Embraces The "Sunshine" On New Song With Lil Wayne & Childish GambinoLatto collides with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino on the new song, "Sunshine."By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoja Cat Says She's Quitting Music: "I'm A F*cking Fool For Ever Thinking I Was Made For This"Doja Cat says she "f*cking quits" after Paraguayan fans criticize her for not showing enough love to their country while she was there.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSoulja Boy Claims TikTok Wouldn't Be A Thing Without HimSoulja Boy wants his 10%, claiming that without him, TikTok wouldn't exist.By Alex Zidel
- NewsFireboy DML Releases Another New Anthem, "Playboy"Fireboy DML returns with another catchy new record, "Playboy."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLil Xan Reveals He's Hospitalized On A 5150, Calls Out "False Narrative" Videos On YouTubeLil Xan reveals he admitted himself to the hospital on a 5150 psychiatric hold after his mental health started taking a toll over false narratives on the internet.By Alex Zidel
- NewsUnfoonk Returns With New Single, "DEA"Unfoonk releases his new video single, "DEA."By Alex Zidel
- NewsTyler, The Creator Is In A Rush On "Come On, Let's Go"Pharrell makes an appearance in Tyler, The Creator's self-directed music video for "Come On, Let's Go."By Alex Zidel
- GramIggy Azalea Shares Adorable New Photo Of Her & Playboi Carti's Son OnyxIggy Azalea shares her and her son Onyx's new passport photos, showing how cute her little boy has gotten in recent months.By Alex Zidel
- GramKay Flock Shares New Photo & Update From JailKay Flock shares a new update amidst his incarceration.By Alex Zidel
- TVOmerettà The Great & Aitch Conduct Freestyle Masterclass To Promote FX's "Atlanta" Season 3Sponsored by FX: Omerettà The Great and Aitch show off their freestyle talents to promote the brand new Season 3 premiere of FX's "Atlanta."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Disses Machine Gun Kelly & Lollapalooza, Pulls Out Of FestivalJoyner Lucas called out Lollapalooza for writing his name in small letters on the festival lineup, pulling out of the gig and dissing headliner Machine Gun Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearKA$HDAMI's Collection Of B.B. Simon Belts Is UnmatchedKA$HDAMI shows off his collection of B.B. Simon belts on the new episode of "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKA$HDAMI Shares New Single, "Posed2Be"KA$HDAMI returns with his new single, "Posed2Be."By Alex Zidel
- MusicT-Shyne Reveals "Confetti Nights" TracklistT-Shyne's upcoming new album "Confetti Nights" features Young Thug, Gunna, Meek Mill, J.I.D., Swae Lee, 6LACK, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPop Smoke Posthumously Wins Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year At iHeartRadio Music AwardsPop Smoke won the award for the song "What You Know Bout Love."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly Allegedly Sings To Inmate's Daughter Over The Phone In Viral VideoA viral video allegedly features R. Kelly singing to a fellow inmate's daughter over the prison phone.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLatto Addresses Recent Comments About A Male Artist: "My Intention Was Not To Make This A Whole Thing"Latto visited The Breakfast Club to discuss the speculation over who she was referring to when she said a male artist was nearly left off her album after they tried to exchange sex for a collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Bleu Wins Best New Hip-Hop Artist At iHeartRadio Music AwardsYung Bleu was nominated in this category alongside BIA, Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, and Pooh Shiesty.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Shares Message After Plane Was Struck By LightningMiley Cyrus, her crew, band, friends, and family are all safe after making an emergency plane landing after their aircraft was struck by lightning.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Akademiks Provides Update On NBA YoungBoyDJ Akademiks shares a few updates about NBA YoungBoy after speaking with the rapper this week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersJ.I.D. Earns His First-Ever Top 10 Hit On Billboard Hot 100J.I.D.'s highest-charting song ever comes via his recent collaboration with Imagine Dragons, "Enemy."By Alex Zidel
- MusicNigo Reveals A-List Features On "I Know Nigo" TracklistFashion designer Nigo reveals the tracklist for his first solo album since 2005, featuring Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Pusha-T, and more.By Alex Zidel
- News42 Dugg & EST Gee Release "Free The Shiners" From Upcoming Collab Project42 Dugg and EST Gee collide for a new song from their upcoming collab project.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Jail: ReportJustin Johnson, one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, was reportedly attacked in jail.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Passes 10 Billion YouTube Video Views, Has Been Platform's Top-Ranked Artist All YearYoungBoy Never Broke Again has officially passed 10 billion views on YouTube, where he has been the platform's #1-ranked artist every single week in 2022.By Alex Zidel
- BeefTheophilus London Shares Text Messages With Kanye West About D.L. Hughley AltercationTheophilus London also shared a sneak peek of his texts with Kanye West about his altercation with D.L. Hughley.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAsian Doll Comes Through Blazing With Justin Bieber-Sampling Drill Song, "Baby"Asian Doll drops her new song "Baby," which features a prominent sample of Justin Bieber's hit song of the same name.By Alex Zidel
- GossipChief Keef's Other Baby Mama Exposes Lil Baby With Receipts, Claims Slim Danger Is Copying HerTwo of Chief Keef's children's mothers are claiming to have recently slept with Lil Baby.By Alex Zidel