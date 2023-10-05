Erika Marie
Erika Marie is a seasoned journalist, editor, and ghostwriter who works predominantly in the fields of music, spirituality, mental health advocacy, and social activism. The Los Angeles editor, storyteller, and activist has been involved in the behind-the-scenes workings of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades. E.M. attempts to write stories that are compelling while remaining informative and respectful. She's an advocate of lyrical witticism & the power of the pen. Favorites: Motown, New Jack Swing, '90s R&B, Hip Hop, Indie Rock, & Punk; Funk, Soul, Harlem Renaissance Jazz greats, and artists who innovate, not simply replicate.
- MusicEve Gets Candid About Life & Career In "Who's That Girl" MemoirPhiladelphia Rap icon Eve is opening up, this time shifting from music to penning about stories of her life and career in her memoir, "Who's That Girl?"By Erika Marie
- SportsUsher Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Press Conference: 7 TakeawaysUsher is taking to the Super Bowl stage for an epic halftime performance, and he sat down with Apple Music to make some "confessions."By Erika Marie
- SongsFoggieraw Is Shooting For The Stars On New "Destiny" SingleRising artist Foggieraw has been cosigned by several famous peers. Now, he's back with another single where he steps into his greatness.By Erika Marie
- MusicBenny The Butcher & Ebro Darden Talk "EVERYBODY CAN'T GO" On "Rap Life Radio": 5 TakeawaysBuffalo icon Benny The Butcher is back with his Def Jam debut, and he talks signing to Def Jam through Snoop Dogg, the meaning behind the title of his album, and dropping another project this year.By Erika Marie
- MusicOcean x Kung Fu "WGFU" Mixtape Ft. Trina, Jeremih, Calboy, & KB MikeAfter a successful run on Future's One Big Party Tour, these sister femcees deliver their latest project, "WGFU."By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her TargetsMegan Thee Stallion let it all out on "Hiss," and as she told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday (Jan 26) morning, "Hit dogs holler."By Erika Marie
- SongsSaweetie Bosses Up On "Immortal Freestyle"The Bay Area femcee says she hopes that this freestyle will "inspire my Icy Girls" to keep going after being knocked down.By Erika Marie
- MusicTamera Mowry-Housely Ranks Top 6 "Tia & Tamera" Rap References: J. Cole, Doja, Nicki Minaj & MoreThere are plenty of "Tia & Tamera" references in Hip Hop, and the "Sister, Sister" icon ranks her favorites, from Chief Keef to Doja Cat.By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi's Zane Lowe Takeaways: "INSANO," Ye, BAPE, Yachty, & XXXTentacionFresh off of the release of his 11th studio album "INSANO," Kid Cudi gets candid with Zane Lowe once again for another intimate interview.By Erika Marie
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo Readies "The Marvelous Journey" Doc About His LifeGet to know more about "The Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo in his upcoming documentary featuring interviews with his family.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoachella 2024 Lineup Has Arrived: Doja, Tyler The Creator, Ice Spice, Yachty, Uzi & MoreIt's that time of year again! Last week, we told you about the rumored headliners, and now, Coachella 2024 has confirmed its performers.By Erika Marie
- MusicRemembering Aaliyah On Her 45th: Happy Birthday, Baby GirlAaliyah's legacy on her 45th: her rise, impact in music and film, and lasting influence. Take a look at the photos that captured her life & legacy.By Erika Marie
- SportsSimone Biles Poses For "Vanity Fair," Talks Husband Jonathan Owens & Mental HealthSimone Biles goes from sports legend to fashion icon on the cover of "Vanity Fair." Check out a few highlights as Simone gets candid.By Erika Marie
- MusicSaweetie Details Her Church Girl Days On ".Paak House Radio"When it's time to give an offering, Saweetie says she doesn't pinch pennies.By Erika Marie
- MusicVictoria Monét Talks "Jaguar" & Cougars On ".Paak House Radio"Anderson .Paak returns with the second season of his Apple Music 1 radio show and among his first guests is "Jaguar II" hitmaker Victoria Monét.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRegina King Honors An Icon In Netflix's "Shirley": TeaserThe Oscar-winning actress stars as Shirley Chisholm in the riveting biopic about the first Black woman elected to U.S. Congress.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAva DuVernay Parties With Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, David Oyelowo & More For "Origin" FilmThe filmmaker's latest movie was praised by her peers, including Danielle Brooks, Sarunas Jackson, Gabrielle Dennis, Laz Alonso, and Jeffrey Wright.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Mean Girls" NYC Premiere Photo Roundup: Lindsay Lohan, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp & MoreCelebrities descended on The Big Apple to celebrate the musical return of The Plastics and their classmates.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Talks To Ebro About Drake, Her Father's Passing, & Love From Hip HopDoes Nicki Minaj feel like the Hip Hop community loves her? The "Pink Friday 2" icon gets candid in her latest chat with Ebro Darden.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The American Society Of Magical Negroes" Trailer Sparks Social Media PushbackThe upcoming satirical comedy is a play on the Spike Lee-coined film trope of "Magical Negroes"—and it has social media talking.By Erika Marie
- MusicLadies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In HerselfEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Queen Naiija is back with her incredible new mixtape, "After the Butterflies." Queen sat down with us to talk about her putting her relationship in her music, becoming comfortable in her solitude, her fire collaborations, and why she's always been a "regular-degular-schmegular girl."By Erika Marie
- TV"Rap Sh!t" Aftershow Podcast "Chat Sh!t" Returns With Jessie Woo & Zach CampbellIssa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" is back with Season 2, meaning the "Chat Sh!t" podcast returns after every episode to break down the drama!By Erika Marie
- TVLadies First: Mehgan James Refuses To Be The Mean Girl On "Basketball Wives Orlando"EXCLUSIVE INTERVIVEW: Mehgan James has returned to reality television as a veteran—but she's more than just unscripted TV. We spoke with her about "Basketball Wives Orlando," her hit podcast "The Hollywood Group Chat," her "Good Head" manifestation book, and much more. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHow "Night Of The Living Dead" Inspired Horror NoireThis groundbreaking film gave us a Black lead & kickstarted Horror Noire, shaking up societal norms.By Erika Marie
- MusicOffset Talks "Set It Off" With Zane Lowe: 7 TakeawaysWith his sophomore album on the horizon, Offset gives insight into "Set It Off" and why he's approaching this era like a new artist.By Erika Marie
- MusicOutkast's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below": 2 Decades Of MasteryBig Boi and André 3000's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below" changed the way Hip Hop viewed collaborative albums—and no one could duplicate Outkast's eclectic delivery. By Erika Marie
- MusicJason Derulo Sued By Former Roc Nation Artist Emaza: What We KnowEmaza Gibson, formerly of the group Ceraadi, is suing Jason Derulo, citing several instances of alleged sexual harassment.By Erika Marie