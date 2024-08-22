Chrisean Rock's Legal Drama: How An Assault & Drug Charge Landed Her In Jail

The "Baddies" star began her journey as a promising track star in college. After meeting Blueface, her world took a drastic turn.

Although she wants to be respected as an artist, Chrisean Rock may be more well-known for her relationship with Blueface and court cases. She emerged on Blueface's reality show, which pitted young women against one another in the boxing ring. Chrisean's tenacity and disturbing dedication to Blueface set her apart, and soon, she was known across social media platforms after losing a tooth during a match. Rock's hot-headed attitude, willingness to fight anyone who stood in her way, and adoration for Blueface captivated audiences and online commentators. Soon, Blueface put her in the studio, and she had a viral hit on her hands with "Vibe."

The track helped establish Chrisean as an artist as she performed at small events nationwide. However, her introductory moments in the spotlight were shadowed by ongoing controversies, including public displays of domestic abuse, arrests, fights with relatives, explosive social media moments, allegations of partying during her pregnancy, and now, a jail sentence and extradition. In her college years, Chrisean Rock was a young lady full of promise who some believed would pursue a sports career. Obviously, her life's path headed in another direction once connecting with Blueface, and she's facing several legal issues that could set her back even further.

Chrisean's Courthouse Arrest

As Blueface faced a court case of his own that resulted in a four-year sentence, Chrisean wanted to support the father of her 11-month-old son. In June 2024, Blueface was in court for his probation violation charges related to a Las Vegas shooting, and Chrisean was at the San Fernando Valley courthouse to be by his side. However, she found herself in cuffs after authorities arrested her concerning a fugitive warrant related to a case out of Oklahoma and an assault case involving Tamar Braxton's associate, James Wright.

Meanwhile, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, called Rock's arrest a "low blow" and "bad timing." She also publicly reached out to Kim Kardashian on social media, hoping that the mogul would use her legal connections to help with the case. "That wasn't the time," Saffold told TMZ of Rock's arrest. "She had her kid and she was there supporting my son, so I don’t agree with it."

The Assault Case

About the assault charge, an altercation occurred in November 2023 when Wright and Rock engaged in a scuffle following a performance in Los Angeles at the Novo. Wright later sued Rock, accusing her of repeatedly striking him so hard that her rings, compared to brass knuckles, broke two teeth and cut his face. According to Vibe, Le Troy Davis from Braxton's entourage said the rapper showed up to the Novo "drunk, with 1,000 people, smelling like weed." Rock gave birth to her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., in September 2023, months before the incident.

Braxton was performing at the Novo, where Rock made an appearance. According to reports, the Baddies star became upset after she wasn't allowed to take to the stage to perform one of her songs. Things became heated backstage, where Rock and Wright engaged in a war of words. However, things became physical, and Wright was left with injuries. He would expound on the night in a video. “Everybody wanna tell stories and tell they versions… I was an innocent bystander,” Wright shared, per Vibe. “You know, you still gotta keep joy and stuff… I don’t know what be wrong with people.” He added, "Y'all should see my f*cking face."

Further, Tamar Braxton also commented on the altercation. She said she looked at Rock like a younger sister who she wanted to help, particularly because they were both from Maryland. Braxton also confirmed that Rock assaulted Wright after the rapper was upset she was invited to the stage to dance but not to perform. Initially, Rock blamed "false narratives" for the controversy, but a judge thought otherwise. She entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation. The reality star also must stay 100 yards from the Novo and Wright. Because she and Blueface were in jail at the same time, their son was put in the care of friends and relatives. Upon her release, she was extradited to Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Case

In Fall of 2020, Blueface and Chrisean Rock were back in the headlines following a strange report about her driving cross country. According to the California rapper and his team, Rock allegedly broke into Blueface's home, stole his car, and attempted to drive back to her hometown of Baltimore. Yet, she was stopped by police in Oklahoma, where she was said to have been found with drugs in the vehicle. Blue's manager, Wack 100, issued a scathing reaction to the news and offered insight into the shocking incident.

"This Bozo deserves all that she has coming to her !" Wack wrote on social media. "Broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught. I have no remorse for this BOZO. Now I gotta go get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back ! If it was you how would you see it !!! And it looks like she was moving work from the charges ! Smh."

Then, in 2023, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shared a wanted flyer of Rock. It showed she was charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, as well as a failure to display the tax stamp for said drugs. "The charges are for Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Oklahoma," a police representative stated in an email to Complex. "If they will be extradited it would all depend on the agency who they have a warrant from. I cannot confirm if and when they will be extradited."

Rock was officially transferred to Oklahoma earlier this month to face a new fight that could land her years behind bars. Back in March 2024, Rock made it clear that she was aware of her warrant, but she didn't want to turn herself in. With a baby in tow, the first-time mother had concerns about what would happen to her little boy if she was detained. Wack 100 speculated that Rock would eventually be given a lengthy sentence, but he doesn't expect her to "do some years." Wack added, “Either way, we’ll see her before Christmas. We’ll see her before the summer’s up. She’ll be alright … She’s in the same situation Blueface is in.”

A Life Full Of Promise As A Track Star

Before her explosive entrance into the entertainment industry, Chrisean was a star on the field. She attended Southern California's Santa Monica College, where she was hailed as one of the top track stars on the team. These skills even landed her segments on television shows and news programs, highlighting her accomplishments and potential. Her story resonated with many because of her rough upbringing in Baltimore, where she was one of 12 siblings trying to make their way with a father in prison and a mother who struggled with drug addiction.