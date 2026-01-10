Kick Streamer Konvy Survives Shooting While Live Streaming

Between Clavicular's stream sniper incident and some other controversies, the world of live streaming is experiencing some very scary situations these days. Last night (Friday, January 9), Kick streamer Konvy and a group of friends were shot at while in a car in New York City (reportedly in the Bronx). The shooting was caught on his livestream at the time.

KickChamp caught the clip on Twitter, in which the three friends are having a conversation when suddenly, they hear gunshots and scramble to get out of the vehicle. The livestream cuts off quickly after that. Seconds before they heard the shots, folks noticed a suspicious green dot on Konvy's head, although there's no confirmation explicitly linking this to a particular device.

As caught by StreamerMomentsLive on Twitter, Adin Ross confirmed the news on his Kick stream. "It got confirmed to me that it's real... I made sure to know it was real," he expressed. "It's a real situation, it's not no bulls**t, it's not no fake s**t, it's not no f***ing script s**t. This is real."

Later on, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter, Ross confirmed that one of Konvy's friends who was with him, JJ, was injured in the shooting and is currently in the hospital. "JJ, he's currently in the hospital right now," he revealed. "I don't know what happened, [if] he got [grazed] or hit. But prayers in the chat, okay? I don't know JJ too well, but I know he hangs around Konvy and stuff like that."

Who Is Konvy?

For those unaware, Konvy is a Kick streamer and content creator known for his association with Adin Ross and other streamers like Cuffem. He and Ross are very close friends.

Beyond these relays from Adin and online reports of the incident's appearance on Konvy's livestream, there are no official police reports on the matter at press time. As such, more details about the shooting, the intended targets, the victims, and the perpetrators haven't been revealed.