drive by shooting
- MusicPolo G's Brother Faces Murder Charges After Alleged Drive-By Shooting: ReportTrench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, is accused of committing various other crimes around the time of this alleged incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Reese Goes In-Depth On 2021 Chicago ShootingLil Reese spoke about the incident on No Jumper.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShawn Kemp Reportedly Acted In Self-Defense, Police Audio Surfaces OnlineThe Shawn Kemp situation continues to develop.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShawn Kemp Seen Firing Gun On Video Prior To Drive-By-Shooting ArrestShawn Kemp was reportedly trying to get back some stolen items.By Alexander Cole
- LifeLil Uzi Vert's Artist Lotta Cash Desto Killed During Houston Drive-By ShootingHPD officers reportedly responded to a shooting near 5500 Richmond Avenue around 2:40 on Saturday morning.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureQuando Rondo Shooting Update: Video Shows Rapper In Distress After L.A. IncidentA member of the 23-year-old's entourage, Lul Pab, was transported to a hospital where he ultimately died after the incident. RIP.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureThe Game Reveals He Saw His First Dead Body In A Drive-By Shooting As A 7-Year-OldWhile on the "Full Send Podcast," the West Coast rapper recalled some of the most horrifying sights he's witnessed throughout his life.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime"Island Boy" Flyysoulja Speaks On Friend Being Arrested For 8-Year-Old's DeathThe rapper's friend was arrested earlier this week and now, one of the viral "Island Boys" twins is calling for a stop to gun violence.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSix Teens Hospitalized Following Drive-By Shooting Near Aurora High School: ReportReports state that witnesses heard over 50 shots. As gunfire rang out, students scattered to safety.By Erika Marie
- MusicSpotemGottem Expected To Make Full Recovery After Drive-By ShootingSpotemGottem is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMo3, Boosie Badazz Associate, Killed In Fatal ShootingDallas rapper Mo3, an associate and collaborator of Boosie Badazz, has been reportedly killed in a fatal shooting on the Dallas highway.By Mitch Findlay
- RandomShaq To Pay For Funeral Of High School Sports Star Killed In Drive-ByShaq shared that he would pay the funeral costs of Dexter Rentz, friend to Orlando rapper LPB Poody, who was killed during a drive-by shooting.By Erika Marie
- CrimeOrlando Rapper LPB Poody Injured During Fatal Drive-By Shooting: ReportOrlando rapper LPB Poody is recovering from a shooting that left two others injured and a high school senior dead.By Erika Marie
- MusicSlim 400 Talks Shooting, Being Sober & Not Hanging In The StreetsThe rapper is spending all of his time in the studio.By Erika Marie
- MusicSlim 400 Was Convinced He'd Be Dead After Drive-By ShootingSlim 400 speaks on the last month's shooting that left him hospitalized.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJermaine Dupri Almost Got Into Truck With Biggie The Night He Was KilledThe two were at the party in L.A. Biggie attended before he was murdered in a drive-by shooting.By Erika Marie