Crime
- Music2Pac Murder Suspect Keefe D Requests Trial Delay After New Witnesses Are IdentifiedKeefe D's defense team says more time is necessary to ensure he gets a fair trial.ByCaroline Fisher507 Views
- MusicDiddy Faces Another New Lawsuit Over Alleged Groping IncidentThe lawsuits keep coming.ByCole Blake486 Views
- MusicASAP Rocky Prosecutor Claims ASAP Relli Could Beat Rocky Up During Assault TrialJohn Lewin acknowledged an imbalanced power dynamic between the two that prevents a squabble.ByGabriel Bras Nevares853 Views
- MusicJay-Z's Lawyer Issues Statement After Tony Buzbee Drops Hov's Sexual Assault LawsuitAlex Spiro made it clear that they did not settle this out of court.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1108 Views
- MusicDiddy Accused Of Trafficking Underage Girls For Miami Party In New Lawsuit From Alleged VictimThe plaintiff claims Sean Combs paid her to work a party earlier this decade.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.8K Views
- Music6ix9ine Mocks King Von After A Fake Coffin For Von Mysteriously Appears At Tekashi's HomeTekashi almost never passes up on a trolling opportunity.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1.9K Views
- GossipLil Reese's Ex Alleges He Pulled A Gun On Her While She Was Pregnant Amid Jail SentenceThese cases just got uglier.ByGabriel Bras Nevares601 Views
- MusicASAP Rocky Moved By Heartwarming Gesture From His Sons During Assault TrialRZA and Riot Rose are right by Rocky's side.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1334 Views
- Pop CultureGillie Reveals Recently Murdered Philly Teen Noah Scurry Was Responsible For His Son's MurderThis is a tragic situation all around.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1147 Views
- MusicDiddy Suffers Huge Setback In Legal Dispute Over Controversial Jail SearchA federal judge ruled against Diddy's complaints over the search.ByCole Blake4.3K Views
- MusicR Kelly's Appeal In Sex Trafficking Case Gets Firm RejectionR. Kelly will remain behind bars.ByCole Blake482 Views
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama PrisonYB is in a new "home" and potentially not for long. ByZachary Horvath6.5K Views
- MusicDiddy Will Appear In Court For Arraignment In New Superseding IndictmentDiddy's legal troubles aren't slowing down.ByCole Blake2.0K Views
- MusicASAP Rocky Will Not Testify In His Assault TrialASAP Rocky's assault trial should be wrapping up this week.ByCole Blake859 Views
- MusicBlueface's Appearance Elicits Concern As New Photo From Jail Goes ViralBlueface has experienced some weight gain in prison and even his eyes appear to spell a bit of a troubling story.ByAlexander Cole9.1K Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Manager Claims Ammo Found In Rapper's House Was HisAnother unexpected revelation.ByElias Andrews3.4K Views
- MusicDiddy Sued For Alleged Assault Amidst Kanye West CollaborationThe accusations keep surfacing.ByElias Andrews1.8K Views
- MusicTI's False Arrest Inspires Proposal For Massive Legal Changes In MarylandTI faced false allegations from a woman in Baltimore, last year. ByCole Blake760 Views
- MusicKanye West Thinks Kendrick Lamar Should Call For Diddy's Freedom At The Super BowlSome people think Ye might be advocating for this as a way to call Jay-Z out.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.6K Views
- Pop CultureMarcus Jordan Pleads Not Guilty After DUI ArrestMJ Jr. previously thanked his supporters for their kind words.ByGabriel Bras Nevares768 Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky Tells Witness To Stay Quiet During Shocking Court ExchangeThe rapper shocked the judge.ByElias Andrews21.1K Views