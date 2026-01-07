Adin Ross Alleges 6ix9ine Has Already Been Thrown In Solitary Confinement

6ix9ine put on a spectacle with Adin Ross on Tuesday as the rapper looked to turn himself in to prison. The rapper is going to be locked up for a while after violating his probation, yet again.

The two streamed 6ix9ine's final moments as a free man on Kick, and near the end, it got pretty emotional as some of the rapper's friends were almost in tears. Even Adin Ross himself was getting a bit teary-eyed.

Quite frankly, it should not be surprising to anyone that Tekashi would want to put on this kind of show. He has been known as a showman his whole career, for better or for worse. In the end, however, 6ix9ine did accept his sentence, and now, he will be locked up with Luigi Mangione and Nicolas Maduro.

6ix9ine In Solitary Confinement

According to Adin Ross, things have already taken a somewhat difficult turn for Tekashi. Just hours after being admitted to the prison, the rainbow-haired rapper was sent to solitary confinement.

As Ross explains, the reasoning behind this move was not behavioral. Instead, due to 6ix9ine's status as a controversial figure, it was deemed necessary for his safety. Ross said that he has protective custody and that the rapper will undergo bloodwork and other tests before being released from solitary confinement.

How Long Is 6ix9ine's Sentence?

6ix9ine is going to be facing three months in prison. This means we may not see the rapper until April. However, with overcrowding and good behavior, there is always a chance that Tekashi gets out a lot sooner.

If you remember, the artist was released from prison early during his RICO sentence, due to COVID-19. At the time, the rapper was complaining of asthma and other health issues. As a result, he was released and put on house arrest, where he was able to record music and film music videos.