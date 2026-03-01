Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Mamba Out" Returns For 10 Year Anniversary

The Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Mamba Out" is returning for the 10-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's final NBA game. This iconic sneaker commemorates one of basketball's most legendary farewell performances in sports history.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Mamba Out" is dropping on April 13th, 2026. The date coincides with Mamba Day, and it's only right to celebrate it 10 years later.

Kobe scored 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. The sneaker features a black Flyknit upper covered in gold numerical graphics throughout. The numbers reference significant dates and achievements from Kobe's illustrious 20-year Lakers career.

A metallic gold Swoosh provides a contrast against the dark base materials beautifully. Translucent blue outsoles complete the premium aesthetic with functional court-ready traction patterns. "Mamba" branding hits the heel counter alongside "4.13" representing the historic final game date.

The low-cut silhouette maintains the Kobe 11's sleek, lightweight basketball design philosophy perfectly. This Protro version incorporates modern performance updates while preserving the original design intent.

Enhanced cushioning technology provides better impact protection than the 2016 model offered originally. The 10-year anniversary makes this release especially meaningful for Kobe fans worldwide.

Nike Kobe 11 Elite Protro "Mamba Out"

The gold numbers covering the entire black Flyknit upper create such powerful visual storytelling. Each date and figure represents a meaningful milestone from Kobe's unparalleled basketball journey.

That metallic gold Swoosh shines brilliantly against all the dark materials throughout. The translucent blue outsole adds gorgeous color while maintaining legitimate performance functionality on court. Kobe's final game remains one of the greatest farewell performances in sports history period.

Scoring 60 points at age 37 in your last game is absolutely legendary. The "Mamba Out" nickname from his post-game speech became instantly iconic worldwide. This Protro brings modern comfort while honoring that unforgettable moment in Lakers history.