GloRilla Rocks Nike Kobe 8 Protro At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

GloRilla brought serious sneaker heat to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. She laced up the ultra-rare "What The" Nike Kobe 8 Protro for the event. The colorful kicks perfectly matched the energy of the star-studded exhibition.

The "What The" Kobe 8 Protro represents one of Nike's most creative designs. It combines multiple iconic Kobe 8 colorways into one mismatched masterpiece. Each shoe features different colors and patterns creating a chaotic visual statement.

GloRilla's sneaker choice showed her knowledge of basketball culture and style. The Kobe 8 remains a favorite among hoopers for its performance benefits. She clearly came prepared to both look good and play well.

The Celebrity Game featured musicians, actors, and content creators competing for bragging rights. GloRilla held her own on the court throughout the contest. Her sneakers became one of the most talked-about aspects of her appearance.

Nike's "What The" series celebrates the legacy of signature athlete lines. The Kobe 8 Protro version honors the late Lakers legend's impact. These releases typically sell out immediately and command high resale prices.

GloRilla joining the Celebrity Game continues the tradition of hip-hop artists participating. Her footwear selection elevated the entire outfit beyond standard basketball gear. The multicolored Kobes stood out even among other celebrity sneaker choices.

Celebrity All Star Game 2026

The "What The" Nike Kobe 8 Protro features an absolutely wild mismatched design with different colors on each foot. One shoe rocks bright blue and pink tones while the other brings yellow, orange, and more vibrant hues.

The low-top silhouette keeps the Kobe 8's signature sleek profile with engineered mesh throughout the upper. Each panel seems to pull from a different classic Kobe 8 colorway creating this patchwork effect across both shoes.

Neon accents hit randomly across the uppers making them impossible to ignore under arena lights. The midsole continues the chaotic theme with multiple color blocks that don't match between left and right.

These are the definition of statement sneakers that scream for attention on and off court. GloRilla's pair looked absolutely perfect for the Celebrity Game's fun, high-energy atmosphere.