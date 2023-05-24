Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as GloRilla, is an American rapper who has been turning heads in the hip-hop scene since she blew up in 2022​​. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, she made her mark with the release of her 2022 song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" (with Hitkidd), which saw a nomination for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Her single "Tomorrow 2" (featuring Cardi B), also made waves, reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100​.

Growing up as part of her church's choir, GloRilla initially aspired to be a singer. However, after losing her voice, she pivoted to rap, a decision that has led her on a meteoric rise in the music industry. Woods' early musical journey was marked by the release of her mixtape album Most Likely Up Next in 2019. One year later, she followed up with her EP P Status in 2020. But it was her collaboration with producer Hitkidd on "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" in April 2022 that catapulted her to fame. The song went viral, sparking the #FNFChallenge on TikTok. Ultimately, the song's success earned her two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards​.

In July 2022, GloRilla signed with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti's record label Collective Music Group. She continued her hot streak with the release of the song "Tomorrow 2" featuring Cardi B in September 2022. In November, she dropped her major label debut with the EP, Anyways, Life's Great​​.

GloRilla's influence stretches beyond her music, however. In September 2022, she returned to her alma mater, Martin Luther King College Prep in Memphis, to donate $25,000, demonstrating her commitment to giving back to her community.

Despite a tragic event in February 2023 where a stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York resulted in casualties, GloRilla has continued to push forward. Recently, she released her latest single, “Lick Or Sum,” which was accompanied by a music video that showcases her style and the strong camaraderie she shares with her friends. The song, filled with quotable lines that are sure to populate Instagram captions, is a testament to GloRilla's knack for creating impactful music that resonates with her audience.

Since her industry debut with "F.N.F." last April, GloRilla has consistently released fresh material. Now, it appears that she might have another hit on her hands with "Lick Or Sum." She recently released her Anyways, Life's Great EP, and fans are eagerly anticipating her debut album.

As GloRilla continues her ascent in the world of hip-hop, she embodies the spirit of resilience and determination. With her distinctive style and undeniable talent, GloRilla is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.