GloRilla has blessed fans with a brand new single as she gears up for the release of her highly anticipated debut EP, Anyway’s Life’s Great. On Tuesday, the Memphis native unleashed her latest single “Nut Quick,” in which she spits bars about her favorite sneaky link not being able to last long sexually.

The single comes on the heels of Big Glo revealing the cover art and release date for her upcoming EP, dropping this Friday, November 11th. The 23-year old, who is seen donning a metallic top, shades and red leggings on the EP cover, shared with her social media followers “Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save (p.s) I got something for y’all tomorrow.”

GloRilla is still currently riding the wave of her number one single “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B, as well as her chart-topping summer banger “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Check out “Nut Quick” below and stream Anyways… Life’s Great dropping Friday, November 11.