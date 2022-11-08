GloRilla season is here. The Memphis rapper is gearing up for the release of her debut project Anyways, Life’s Great and finally revealed the cover art and track list to her highly anticipated EP. On Monday, Big Glo took to Instagram to share the alluring cover art with her followers, writing, “Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP ‘Anyways… Life’s Great’ dropping FRIDAY 11/11.”

The 23-year old, who is seen donning a metallic top, shades and red leggings on the EP cover, continued, “Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save (p.s) I got something for y’all tomorrow.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Glorilla performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

The cover art comes on the heels of GloRilla having the number one song in the country with “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B. As for her viral debut record “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” the young rapper says she never got paid for the record. Last month, she took to Facebook to respond to the song’s producer, Hitkidd, who claimed that there may be a legal battle between the two, regarding rights to the viral song.

“Nigga done made so much money from ‘F.N.F.’ and I haven’t made not one red cent (other than shows),” the CMG signee wrote on Facebook. “But I’m still prospering ’cause guess what? I can rap in real life and ain’t no MF one-hit-wonder. I wrote every single lyric in every single song I ever put out and even after all this, I still got love for Hitkidd ’cause we came up together, even doe he been going behind my back ever since the song blew but dat’s another story for another day. I just hate da fact he had to bring da business to social media when I could’ve been came out about the snake shit he been doing to me.”

Stream Anyways… Life’s Great, dropping Friday, November 11.