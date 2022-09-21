tomorrow 2
- MusicCardi B & GloRilla Celebrate Anniversary Of "Tomorrow 2"Cardi B and Glorilla dropped "Tomorrow 2" one year ago.By Cole Blake
- MusicGloRilla Accused Of Stealing "Tomorrow" Sample In New Lawsuit: ReportIvory Paynes of Dog House Posse claims GloRilla and her producer stole elements of his song on "Tomorrow 2." By Aron A.
- MusicIce Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" Reference"Munch" took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn't believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Defends "Fighting Over D**k" Lyrics From "Tomorrow 2"The 30-year-old offered a new explanation in a video posted online.By Jada Ojii
- Music VideosGloRilla Taps JT For “Nut Quick” VideoStream "Anyways… Life’s Great" available now. By Lamar Banks
- SongsGloRilla Blasts Sneaky Links On “Nut Quick”"Anyways… Life’s Great" drops November 11th. By Lamar Banks
- MusicGloRilla Debuts Cover Art & Tracklist For "Anyways, Life's Great"'Anyways… Life’s Great' drops November 11. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureGloRilla Details Cardi B Supporting Career & Giving AdviceThe Memphis newcomer explains how she ruined Yo Gotti's surprise about Cardi's "Tomorrow 2" feature.By Erika Marie
- MusicFivio Foreign Defends GloRilla Winning Hip Hop Award Over Him: "She Deserved It"The Brooklyn rapper says he didn't get robbed. By Lamar Banks
- MusicCardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla's "Tomorrow 2"Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of "Tomorrow 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicGloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi BCardi B and Offset are big fans of GloRilla.By Aron A.