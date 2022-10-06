Fivio Foreign Defends GloRilla Winning Hip Hop Award Over Him: “She Deserved It”
The Brooklyn rapper says he didn’t get robbed.
Fivio Foreign is no hater when it comes to seeing other people win. The Brooklyn rapper had one of the most successful breakout careers of 2022. With several chart topping singles and a debut album executively produced by Kanye West, everything has been on the up and up for Fivo.
Meanwhile, GloRilla entered the game via a viral hit record that managed to translate across several platforms and outlets. Since dropping “FNF (Let’s Go)” back in April, Big Glo has gone on to have the number one record in the country with “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B — as well as a certified anthem under her belt.
On Tuesday, the Memphis native took him her first ever award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop for Breakthrough Artist of the year. While many fans were excited for GloRilla’s win, others believe Fivio was a better suitor. “They robbed Fivio,” one fan tweeted. But the “Say My Name” rapper disagrees. He took to Twitter to defend GloRilla’s win, writing, “I did not get robbed.. GloRilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her.”
While Fivio supoorts GloRilla’s big win, Kodak Black sang a different tune after losing Song of the Year to Latto. “Not Drake! Not Future! But Lache?” he wrote. “Don’t just simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman!!!” The Super Gremlin rapper even supports GloRilla and her success, adding “If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla. Not that hating a*** mutt.”
Kodak also suggested that fans boycott BET, calling the network out of touch and watered down. “Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN!”
