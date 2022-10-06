Fivio Foreign is no hater when it comes to seeing other people win. The Brooklyn rapper had one of the most successful breakout careers of 2022. With several chart topping singles and a debut album executively produced by Kanye West, everything has been on the up and up for Fivo.

Meanwhile, GloRilla entered the game via a viral hit record that managed to translate across several platforms and outlets. Since dropping “FNF (Let’s Go)” back in April, Big Glo has gone on to have the number one record in the country with “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B — as well as a certified anthem under her belt.

GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Memphis native took him her first ever award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop for Breakthrough Artist of the year. While many fans were excited for GloRilla’s win, others believe Fivio was a better suitor. “They robbed Fivio,” one fan tweeted. But the “Say My Name” rapper disagrees. He took to Twitter to defend GloRilla’s win, writing, “I did not get robbed.. GloRilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her.”

I did not get robbed.. Glorilla won cuz she deserved it & ima Happy for her 💙 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) October 5, 2022

While Fivio supoorts GloRilla’s big win, Kodak Black sang a different tune after losing Song of the Year to Latto. “Not Drake! Not Future! But Lache?” he wrote. “Don’t just simply give it to somebody kuz they a woman!!!” The Super Gremlin rapper even supports GloRilla and her success, adding “If that’s the case y’all shoulda gave Song Of The Year to Glorilla. Not that hating a*** mutt.”

Kodak also suggested that fans boycott BET, calling the network out of touch and watered down. “Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN!”

Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!! Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST “Fuck Nigga Free” Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think

“SONG OF THE YEAR” Mean ???? — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) October 6, 2022

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.