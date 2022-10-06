Kodak Black is no stranger to dropping hit records. His album Back for Everything landed the Florida rapper in the number one spot on the Billboard charts for the third time. The album’s smash single “Super Gremlin” peaked at number 3 on the charts and even scored Kodak a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Despite the record’s success, Latto ultimately took home the prestigious award during Tuesday night’s ceremony, thanks to her hit “Big Energy.” However, Kodak wasn’t too pleased about losing to the Atlanta rapper.

Latto performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

During an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, the “Roll In Peace” rapper called Latto “frappuccino,” claiming that she won Song of the Year due to women empowerment. “This whole sh** looked like a damn plot,” he began. “Then I look at the ‘gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin’ at BET, like don’t give him that sh**. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino.”

Shortly after his video made its round online, Latto took to social media to the dig by posting a photo of herself with the caption “frappuccino.”

Kodak’s comments comes on the heels of the rapper paying tribute to the late PnB Rock during his performance at the Hip Hop Awards. He kicked off his performance by sharing a sweet message to the slain rapper before performing their 2016 collaboration “Too Many Years.” “Long live PnB, man. You touched a real gangster,” Kodak shared.

While Latto’s “Big Energy” has 36 million views on YouTube, “Super Gremlin” currently helms 221 million views. Share your thoughts below.