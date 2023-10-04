BET Hip Hop Awards
- MusicYung Miami Deserved BET Hip Hop Media Award, She Defends Against Haters"Caresha Please" won the accolade for "Best Hip-Hop Platform," and many within and outside of the genre doubted its merit.ByGabriel Bras Nevares815 Views
- Pop CultureIs "Caresha Please" Hip Hop's Biggest Platform?Yung Miami’s charisma and personality have helped shape her platform but it’s essential that she highlights the substance in her show to measure up to other nominees in the Best Hip-Hop Platform category.ByAron A.955 Views
- MusicYung Miami Fires Back At Charlamagne Over BET Hip Hop Awards CriticismYung Miami is tired of people complaining about her BET Hip Hop Awards win for "Caresha Please."ByCole Blake5.3K Views
- GossipCharlamagne Tha God Claims Yung Miami's "Caresha Please" Didn't Deserve BET Hip Hop Award"I love 'Caresha Please,' but was that sponsored by Deleon?" Charlamagne wonders.ByCaroline Fisher5.0K Views
- MusicBET Hip Hop Awards Showcase UK Talents With New CypherOne of this year's BET Cyphers focused entirely on UK rappers.ByLavender Alexandria893 Views
- MusicRakim & LL Cool J Honor Marley Marl At BET Hip Hop AwardsThey performed "Paid In Full," "Mr Good Bar," and more.ByTallie Spencer657 Views
- MusicChrisean Rock Celebrates Sexyy Red's SuccessChrisean Rock says it's "nothing but elevation" for Sexyy Red.ByCaroline Fisher1.8K Views
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Captain Cypher Teams At 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsSwizz Beatz and Timbaland both hosted teams for the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher.ByCole Blake1286 Views
- MusicJermaine Dupri Recruits Ludacris, Nelly, And More For BET Hip Hop Awards PerformanceJermaine Dupri celebrated the 30th anniversary of So So Def at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.ByCaroline Fisher832 Views
- MusicCity Girls Serve Up A Medley Of New Songs At BET Hip Hop AwardsCity Girls brought two of their new songs to the BET Hip Hop Awards stage. ByLavender Alexandria824 Views
- MusicFabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Join DJ Drama Onstage At BET Hip Hop AwardsDJ Drama brought plenty of special guests along for his 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards performance.ByCaroline Fisher1.7K Views
- MusicN.O.R.E. Questions Yung Miami’s BET Hip Hop Awards Win For “Caresha Please”N.O.R.E. responded to "Drink Champs" losing Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Twitter.ByCole Blake3.7K Views
- Music2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: Full List RevealedKendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more took home honors at the BET Hip Hop Awards. ByCole Blake1.7K Views
- MusicFat Joe Trolled Over Sexyy Red “SkeeYee" Mispronunciation At BET Hip Hop AwardsFat Joe is being roasted on social media for his pronunciation of Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee."ByCole Blake1467 Views
- TVWill Smith 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Performance Would’ve Happened If Fat Joe Had His WayThe Terror Squad lyricist was on hosting duty for this year's ceremony.ByHayley Hynes1420 Views
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Called Birdman To Squash Beef, Radio Host ClaimsThe two had been beefing since 2016.ByBen Mock1.9K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Offers Words Of Wisdom To Young RappersBoosie encourages up-and-coming artists to "stay real."ByCaroline Fisher1.8K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Giddy Over Fat Joe's BET Hip Hop Awards PraiseFat Joe's shout out meant a lot to Boosie Badazz.ByCaroline Fisher1010 Views
- StreetwearGloRilla Recreates Lisa "Lefteye" Lopes' Look At The BET Hip-Hop AwardsDid GloRilla do this iconic outfit justice?ByZachary Horvath1.9K Views