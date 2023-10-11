BET Hip Hop Awards Showcase UK Talents With New Cypher

Last night the BET Hip Hop Awards aired showcasing all kinds of rap talent new and old. Like many other award shows and festivals this year they celebrated the 50th anniversary of rap music as a genre. The show featured a number of awards and some show-stopping performances. Among the performers were some of the biggest stars in modern-day rap playing their newest tracks and some incredible posse cuts where rappers new and old paid tribute to legends of the genre.

On top of all of that, it included some of the BET's annual Cyphers. Many legendary rappers have made some of their earliest and occasionally most impressive appearances in BET cyphers of the past, so expectations were high. For one particularly impressive cypher this year, they focused entirely on UK rappers. Ghetts, DJ Kenny Allstar, Jordy, Deyah, Shakes, Proph, and Villz all teamed up to highlight the UK's unique and fresh take on the genre. Check out all of their performances below.

Read More: Fabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Join DJ Drama Onstage At BET Hip Hop Awards

New BET Cypher Shows Off UK's Best Rap Talent

The night was full of highlight performances. One of the biggest ones came from City Girls who performed their raunchy new single "Face Down" and JT's solo track "No Bars." They also used the platform as an opportunity that they have a new album called R.A.W and it's coming out very soon. They weren't the only high-profile female rappers to take the stage either. In one of the night's most memorable moments, Sexyy Red recapped her breakout 2023 by playing a series of her biggest hits.

Plenty of other stars took the stage as well. GloRilla and Fivio Foreign teamed up to perform their new single "Cha Cha Cha." The track appears on the newest CMG label compilation Gangsta Art 2. Dababy, Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Ludacris, LL Cool J, Rakim, and more also took the stage throughout the night. Who do you think had the best performance in the new BET UK Cypher? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Captain Cypher Teams At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

[Via]