Sexyy Red Performs Her Biggest Hits At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

If you have been paying attention to the hip-hop landscape you would know that Sexxy Red is becoming a viral sensation. Her rapid growth in her fan base has been something incredible to see. It will continue to expand from here, especially after last night. The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards went down in the heart of trap rap, Atlanta, Georgia. Sexyy Red was one of the many performers at the award show and she might have had the crowd at its rowdiest. But, before we get to that, let us quickly recap how she got to this point. It really all started with her catchy ratchet hit song, "SkeeYee."

The chorus is truly infectious in its own way. It set up the foundation for Red's sound going forward and it continues to carry throughout the rest of her music. Of course, you cannot forget about "Pound Town 2" and "Hellcats SRTs" either. Now, she hopping on bigger artists' songs like the "Peaches & Eggplants" remix. All of these tracks and more put her up for the Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist. Unfortunately, that went to Ice Spice, but there is no shame in that. Red is here to stay.

Sexyy Red Rocks The Crowd

She proved that onstage as she played the songs that started it all. "Pound Town" was up first and "SkeeYee" wrapped things up. Sexyy Red also gave the crowd a taste of what one of her more recent songs sounds like live. The high-octane "Shake Yo Dreads" saw her joined by men shaking their dreads. What was also a great moment for the Missouri rapper was having the opening performance. According to XXL, she joined DaBaby for their remix of "Shake Sumn." Continue to keep your ears and eyes on Sexyy Red, she is the "Female Gucci Mane."

