Erica Banks Twerks & Turns All The Way Up To Sexyy Red In Tulum

Earlier in October, "Buss It" hitmaker Erica Banks celebrated her 25th birthday. As she embarks on this new year of her life, the reality starlet appears focused on a few things – continuing to secure the bag, and crafting an identity for herself outside of drawing comparisons to Megan Thee Stallion. In the time since her big day arrived, we've seen plenty of Banks' surgically enhanced booty on her Instagram feed as she twerked her way through Tulum on a trip with her closest friends.

On Tuesday (October 10), the Texas-born creative dropped off a photo dump full of booty-shaking videos which she suggested might be deleted soon in the caption. "Mexico don't own me S**T 😂💗," Banks wrote. Like many others, she seems to be loving Sexyy Red's music in particularly lately, as she put on quite a performance while making her cheeks clap along in the club. Outside of her endless dancing, it looks as though Banks was eating and drinking good too.

Tulum is for Twerking

Prior to posting today's dump, Banks gave her followers a few updates from south of the border through the weekend. In one, she showed off her hourglass shape in a black crochet outfit. The other kicks off with a close-up view of the former 1501 artist's booty cheeks, followed by a close-up shot of her Prada purse and gorgeous golden Dolce & Gabbana heels. "Dear Tulum, I’m drunk Af," she declared underneath that upload.

Erica Banks is Enjoying Herself on Vacation

