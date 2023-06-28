Erica Banks is the next in a long line of artists to take issue with her label. A new unreleased snippet of her music emerged where she called out the label. “And they owe me some money, they greedy,” the song’s lyrics read. She followed up the snippet by saying that she is no longer with the record label. Each of her 3 most recent projects were released on 1501 Certified including her breakout 2020 mixtape Erica Banks. Her debut studio album 2022’s Diary Of The Flow Queen was also released on the label, but it could be her last.

In the comments under the post, many pointed out Megan Thee Stallion’s similar issues with 1501 certified. “Meg tried to tell it but she was so pressed to be the new head female of that label she ignored it..well a lesson learned,” one comment read. “Megan Pete baby add this to your court docket and y’all team up to take his a*s straight to the bank because everybody need to see this label for what it really is and you can tell they have absolutely no respect for women!!” another comment says.

Erica Banks Takes Shots At Her Label

Erica Banks recently received some praise from high places when Ice Spice gave her her flowers. In response to the praise Banks’ called Ice Spice “everything.” The interaction started when it was announced that Banks’ would be joining Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.

The biggest story of the year so far for Erica Banks has been her ongoing beef with recent XXL freshman Finesse2Tymes. After the pair had a short-lived relationship they started a beef. The conflict saw the pair exchanging increasingly NSFW shots back and forth publicly. While the beef ultimately didn’t lead to anything particularly dramatic Banks seems to have had no problem moving on. She was recently on Twitter flirting with fellow rapper Sukihana. What do you think of Erica Banks calling out her label? Let us know in the comment section below.

