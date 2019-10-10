Not many people had a stronger 2019 campaign than Megan Thee Stallion. At the beginning of the year, she was relatively unknown to mainstream hip-hop fans. Sure, she was bubbling in some insider circles but as she perfected her look, style, and flow, the female rapper waited for her turn to strike. She knew she needed something unique to make her stand out from the pack and she came through strong by coining the phrase "Hot Girl Summer."

Along with her Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single of the same name, Hot Girl Meg was the real star of Summer 2019. Everybody was having a Hot Girl Summer. The term was literally everywhere: movies, television, other artists' songs, social media, etc. Bringing her Southern swag to the table, Megan Thee Stallion offers something that we haven't seen from a female rapper in years. Young Tina Snow brings a ton of sex appeal to the forefront, flexing her strong knees and shaking her booty throughout each one of her performances. However, she's got the vocal skills to back it up all up.

Megan Thee Stallion is already one of the most popular women in rap and many believe she'll be wearing the crown for years to come.

Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images