Megan Thee Stallion Drops Exclusive Track "P*ssy Don't Lie" For Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season Seven

Megan Thee Stallion, the unapologetic queen of rap, is proving once again that she's not just conquering the charts but also dominating the world of TV and film. She is set to have her own character on Netflix's animated series Big Mouth. Her character portrays a hormone monster caked with makeup. She's poised to stir up mischief for the eighth-graders who are already navigating their share of challenges. Fresh off the heels of her collaboration on the Mean Girls soundtrack with the track "Not My Fault" featuring Reneé Rapp, Megan is back with a bang. This time, she's lending her undeniable talents to Season Seven of Netflix's hit animated series, Big Mouth.

Fans who caught snippets of the song a couple of months ago are in for a treat. Now, the full and official version is now available on digital streaming platforms (DSPs). Netflix's Big Mouth has already made history in the animated series world. It's garnered two Emmys and is now gearing up to claim the title of Netflix's longest-running animated series. All of this by the time its eighth season drops in 2024. Megan Thee Stallion's contribution to the soundtrack is poised to be a standout moment in the series' illustrious run. The leaked snippets of "Pussy Don't Lie" generated excitement among Megan's fanbase. However, she is known for her unapologetic and empowering lyricism. Megan delivers a track that is bound to be a perfect fit for the bold and irreverent world of Big Mouth.

Listen To "Pussy Don't Lie" Megan Thee Stallion

Moreover, as Megan continues to make strategic moves in her career, her foray into TV and film underscores her versatility as an artist. Moreover, it also shows her commitment to expanding her creative footprint. Collaborating with a series as acclaimed as Big Mouth further solidifies Megan Thee Stallion's status as a cultural force beyond the realm of music.

However, for fans of both Megan Thee Stallion and 'Big Mouth,' the fusion of the rapper's dynamic energy with the series' quirky humor promises an unforgettable show. "Pussy Don't Lie" is set to become the soundtrack to the animated antics of 'Big Mouth' Season Seven. This proves that Megan's reign shows no signs of slowing down. Affirming her as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. This song comes just a little over one month after her hit song "Cobra," which was received among fans. Are you feeling the new track?

