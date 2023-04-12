tv series
- MusicUsher Developing TV Series Inspired By His MusicUsher is expanding into television.By Cole Blake
- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Drops Exclusive Track "P*ssy Don't Lie" For Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season SevenThe new track is set to make waves as it becomes an integral part of the upcoming season. By Tallie Spencer
- TV50 Cent's New El Chapo Takedown Series "The Twins" In DevelopmentThe unscripted series stars Margarito and Pedro Flores, twin brothers who were once “the most prolific drug dealers" in Chicago.By Caroline Fisher
- TVKim Kardashian's "American Horror Story" Character Getting Spin-Off Series From Ryan MurphyNegotiations are still taking place, but so far we do know the "sexy adult drama" will star Kim as an attorney inspired her own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser.By Hayley Hynes
- TV7 Rap OGs Who Starred On Their Own Reality TV ShowStep into the surreal world of 7 rap OGs in reality TV, where larger-than-life personas meet everyday challenges.By Marvin J
- TVSnoop Dogg Reveals He “Really, Really,” Wants To Host A Kids ShowSnoop Dogg wants to provide viewers with advice, laughs, and more.By Cole Blake
- TVLatto Impresses Fans With Her Acting Skills On New Episode Of "Grown-ish"Latto recently made her "Grown-Ish" debut.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTinie Tempah To Host New Series About Classic Cars Called "Bangers"The new series will explore the history of classic cars.By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Twilight" TV Show In The Works At Lionsgate"Twilight" is reportedly headed to the small screen in a new project from Lionsgate.By Ben Mock
- TVThe 9 Best "Snowfall" Episodes, RankedWith so many thrilling moments and gripping storylines, What's your favorite Snowfall episode?By Victor Omega
- TV"American Horror Story" Seasons, RankedKim Kardashian is said to star in the next season, so we're looking about at "AHS" and ranking the horror show's best and worst work.By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureHarry Potter Series Announced For HBO Max: WatchAfter much speculation, HBO has officially confirmed the news.By Noah Grant