Kim Kardashian's "American Horror Story" Character Getting Spin-Off Series From Ryan Murphy

Is there anything she can't do? Some will surely argue, but Kim Kardashian may be the closest thing we have to a modern-day Super Woman. She's a single parent of four children no older than 10, a reality star, entrepreneur/businesswoman, socialite, sister, friend, sex symbol, and, of course, following in her father's footsteps and studying law. We can't help but wonder how Kardashian manages to balance all of that in her hectic schedule, but as TMZ reports, things are only becoming more booked and busy for the 43-year-old thanks to her new TV deal with Ryan Murphy.

Kardashian is no stranger to the acting world, even beyond her sex tape roots. She's appeared in music videos such as Kanye West's "Bound 2," and joined the ranks of countless amazing women in 2018's Ocean's Eight. The most recent role on her resume comes from the latest season of American Horror Story, in which she plays a successful divorce lawyer named Siobhan Corbyn. After realizing how much audiences are eating up Kim's work on the small screen, she and Murphy are currently working out a deal for a "sexy adult drama" spin-off series that will explore the legal world.

Read More: Ryan Murphy Net Worth 2023: What Is The "AHS" Creator Worth?

Kim Kardashian's AHS: Delicate Performance Leaves Fans Craving More

The outlet notes that Kardashian's character seems to take inspiration from her own separation attorney, Laura Wasser, and in her new show, she'll be managing an all-female law firm. We know that Kris Jenner is already on deck as executive producer, meanwhile, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken are responsible for writing. The series doesn't currently have a name, but Hulu is the platform where you can find the AHS spin-off when it lands. It marks the first project from Murphy under his new deal with Disney and 20th Television, and we're certainly eager to see what else he has up his sleeve.

It's never been a secret that Kim Kardashian didn't exactly take the conventional route to achieve her mass levels of fame and fortune, but that doesn't mean everyone who attempts to follow in her footsteps will have the same luck. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Jokes About "Scamming The System" To Achieve Fame On "The Kardashians" Season Finale

[Via] [Via]