North West Holds Nothing Back While Critiquing Kim Kardashian's MET Gala Look

North West has already developed a reputation online for being hilarious. Her complete lack of filter and willingness to say whatever is on her mind has made for one hilarious moment after another on The Kardashians and that was no different when fans got a behind-the-scenes look at how her mom's MET Gala fit came to be. Kim K clearly cared what North thought about her dress and asked her for her perspective and opinions multiple times, which she was happy to provide.

In one clip she critiques the bust of the dress, first saying it isn't big enough and then changing her mind to thinking it's too big after an adjustment. But the part of the look she really doesn't like is the pearls. Despite Kim's insistence that the pearls they're using are real and very expensive, North is convinced that they look fake and isn't afraid to say it. Once the MET Gala itself actually starts, North and her cousin Penelope Disick watch along from home critiquing various celebrity outfits. In particular, they seem to take issue with Pete Davidson's look and Jared Leto's now notorious cat suit. Check out all of the clips below.

North West Roasts MET Gala Fits

In the comments of a repost of the videos fans muse on one particular person that North is starting to remind them of. "This is Kanye’s female reincarnation and Kim and the gang didn’t think she wasn’t gonna be like this? This isn’t even her final form," one of the top comments on the post reads. "Kim thought she got rid of Kanye but his genes said Aht Aht not so fast," another comment with even more likes agrees.

It was just earlier this month when North West was part of a different viral clip. In that video Kim accuses her of scamming other celebrities with her expensive lemonade stand. What do you think of North West's take on Kim Kardashian's MET Gala fit? Do you agree with her takes on other fits from celebs like Pete Davidson and Jared Leto? Let us know in the comment section below.

