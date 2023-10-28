North West’s Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye’s “Graduation” Era

Kimye’s eldest daughter is easily one of her dad’s biggest fans.

BYHayley Hynes
As Charlamagne Tha God recently observed, Ye's musical fan base has been notably dwindling in recent years. The 46-year-old has undergone no shortage of creative changes throughout his career, including a shift from experimental hip-hop to gospel music. Thankfully, through it all, the embattled artist knows he can always count on the support of his biggest fan – North West. As the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian, the young nepo baby has obviously had the most time to build a strong bond with her parents, as well as dive into her family patriarch's discography.

We've already seen North pay homage to her dad with fashion choices in the past. Despite going her separate ways from West, Kardashian has made a point to hold onto the rapper's old clothing for their four children to take inspiration from, and eventually one day wear. Rather than just trying to channel Ye's signature swagger for Halloween, North proved that she's done her homework by donning the bear costume previously made famous in his Graduation era.

North West Misses the Old Kanye Too

On the joint TikTok page she shares with her mom, the 10-year-old posted some videos showing off her outfit while singing along to some of West's biggest hits. Among songs she's already learning the lyrics to are "American Boy" with Estelle and "I Wonder," both of which are taking us back in time thanks to her heartwarming posts. Even if Ye is currently spending some of his time in Europe with Bianca Censori and his closest collaborators, it's clear North is doing what she can to still feel close to him at this time.

As he continues to work on his latest musical endeavours, Kanye West has been keeping a relatively low profile lately. However, the father of four was the subject of an expose in the New York Times earlier this week, specifically reflecting on more of his troubling anti-Semitic behaviour. Read more about that at the link below, and tell us your thoughts on North West's tribute to her dad in the comments.

