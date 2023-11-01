halloween
- StreetwearChrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" CostumesEveryone's favorite social media couple ended up being everyone's favorite pop-cult toxic duo for Hallow's Eve.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJaden Smith Shares Playboi Carti-Inspired Halloween LookFans couldn't help but point out what the two rappers have in common.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureNorth West Delights Fans With Her Disney Princess Halloween CostumeNorth somehow had yet another look to share with fans. By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralJim Jones' Vampire Costume Gets Clowned Online: "Bent Black Force Energy"A lot of fans weren't feeling the aesthetic clashes in Capo's Halloween fit: is a bloodsucker supposed to wear black Air Force 1s?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTravis Kelce Takes Measures To Avoid Trick-Or-Treaters, Stylist Denies Taylor Swift Outfit Inspiration TheoriesKelce reportedly covered his house in crime scene tape.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearLil Nas X's Tampon Halloween Costume Gets Backlash, Has This Bold Response To HatersIt's been a long time since the Georgia rapper and singer was in the forefront; are we really that mad about the fit? He doesn't think so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDwight Howard Steps Out For Halloween Amidst AllegationsHoward remains publicly unbothered by the accusations made against him.By Ben Mock
- MusicQueen Naija Channels Diana Ross For Halloween TransformationThe celebs went all out for Halloween this year!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBenny The Butcher Says Women Stole Halloween From KidsThe focus of Halloween is on women, as opposed to kids according to him.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicYung Miami Shares Her Addams Family-Inspired Halloween Look With KidsMiami and her two children adorably transformed into the Addams Family.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMaya Jama Laughs Off Stormzy Fight Rumors And Shows Off Halloween FitMaya's Halloween look definitely took some attention off of her and Stormzy.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Poses With A Live Snake For Newest Halloween CostumeKim is once again making waves with her choice in costume this year. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsPaige Spiranac Denies Breast Enhancement RumorsSpiranac attributed her noticably bigger bust to weight gain and the "magic" of the human body.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Says He Loves Ciara's "Female Weezy" Halloween CostumeLil Wayne says Ciara "killed it" with her Weezy-inspired outfit.By Cole Blake
- MusicSummer Walker Shares Adorable Halloween Photo Shoot With Her KidsSummer and her three children showed off their Dr. Suess costumes.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsTravis Kelce Declares "Kelce Halloween" After His Taylor Swift Romance Inspires Countless CostumesKelce loved the Traylor costume trend.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Nas X Shares His Most Shocking Halloween Costume YetThe outfit sparked massive fan debate in the comments. By Lavender Alexandria