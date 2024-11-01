Cardi B Shows Off Her Curves In Jessica Rabbit Halloween Costume

"I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way..."

Cardi B is a style icon these days, so it's no surprise that she would pop off for her Halloween costume this year. Last night (Thursday, October 31), she became Jessica Rabbit, the iconic animated muse in the 1988 animated/live-action romp, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The Bronx femcee wore a red gown that displayed her curves flatteringly, long purple gloves, color-coordinated makeup, and curly red hair. She pulled up in the garb to her sister Hennessy Carolina's spooky season bash yesterday, and if you're curious, Hennessy dressed up as the liquor she's named after. It all seemed like a pretty great time out in the city.

Furthermore, we hope that Cardi B enjoyed herself to the fullest, as this came after her recent hospitalization for a "medical emergency" that prompted her to pull out of the ONE Music Fest on October 26 just days before the festival. "I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," she expressed online. "It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all."

Cardi B As Jessica Rabbit

However, Cardi B fans will be able to see her at a very special event very soon, just not in her costume. She will join Kamala Harris at a Milwaukee rally later today (Friday, November 1) as a guest speaker, accompanied by musical guests such as GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, and more.

Hopefully Cardi B already feels much better after that hospitalization, although we'd guess that her stunning Halloween look is a great indicator of that. Elsewhere, she's dealing with a lot right now, including a nasty split from Offset. Content creator call-outs, more demands for the sophomore album, and a third child all took over Bardi's life this year, and have followed her to this day. Some of it's negative, some of it's wonderful, but she always looks good no matter the context.