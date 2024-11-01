Cardi B Shows Off Her Curves In Jessica Rabbit Halloween Costume

BYGabriel Bras Nevares143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: ElPaso
Cardi B performs Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso. Cardi B 015. Credit: BRIANA SANCHEZ / EL PASO TIMES, El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way..."

Cardi B is a style icon these days, so it's no surprise that she would pop off for her Halloween costume this year. Last night (Thursday, October 31), she became Jessica Rabbit, the iconic animated muse in the 1988 animated/live-action romp, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The Bronx femcee wore a red gown that displayed her curves flatteringly, long purple gloves, color-coordinated makeup, and curly red hair. She pulled up in the garb to her sister Hennessy Carolina's spooky season bash yesterday, and if you're curious, Hennessy dressed up as the liquor she's named after. It all seemed like a pretty great time out in the city.

Furthermore, we hope that Cardi B enjoyed herself to the fullest, as this came after her recent hospitalization for a "medical emergency" that prompted her to pull out of the ONE Music Fest on October 26 just days before the festival. "I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," she expressed online. "It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang, thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all."

Read More: Cardi B Wishes For Offset's Death In Blistering Twitter Meltdown

Cardi B As Jessica Rabbit

However, Cardi B fans will be able to see her at a very special event very soon, just not in her costume. She will join Kamala Harris at a Milwaukee rally later today (Friday, November 1) as a guest speaker, accompanied by musical guests such as GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, and more.

Hopefully Cardi B already feels much better after that hospitalization, although we'd guess that her stunning Halloween look is a great indicator of that. Elsewhere, she's dealing with a lot right now, including a nasty split from Offset. Content creator call-outs, more demands for the sophomore album, and a third child all took over Bardi's life this year, and have followed her to this day. Some of it's negative, some of it's wonderful, but she always looks good no matter the context.

Read More: Cardi B Issues A Warning To Armon Wiggins

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...