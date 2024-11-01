Cardi B Issues A Warning To Armon Wiggins

Cardi B had enough of Wiggins.

In a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) Spaces rant, Cardi B warned YouTuber Armon Wiggins to stop disrespecting her. Wiggins, whose channel has over 200,000 subscribers, specializes in drama, primarily in the women's hip-hop space. Cardi's rant came after Wiggins called her "fake" and "phony" for endorsing presidential hopeful and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris. Cardi viewed this as the last straw for Wiggins, who she feels has repeatedly antagonized her on social media, even after multiple private conversations regarding her issues with his coverage.

“I’m not gonna keep letting somebody think that they can disrespect me, they can bully me and they can keep trying me,” Cardi B said. “Especially when I have conversations with them, when I have conversations with them as an adult. ‘Cause if you don’t respect me being a f***ing adult, that means I gotta motherf***ing treat you how I motherf***ing treat people in the motherf***ing streets. And that is a motherf***ing fact.”

Cardi B Tears Into YouTuber Armon Wiggins

“You not gonna keep f***ing playing with me,” Cardi B continued. “And that s**t is coming from me. Not nobody else but from f***ing me. And I’m letting you know. And I’m not doing no f***ing me Twitter s**t. I’m not arguing with nobody. I’m not piping nobody up. Stop f***ing me playing with me! Leave me the f**k alone! ‘Cause I promise you, on my kids, every time you go out, people tell me where you at. At that time too! But I don’t be giving a f###. Don’t let me get there! ‘Cause you keep f***ing me playing with me … Stop f***ing playing with me! ‘Cause I be sparing n****s. Not sparing n****s on the argument s**t, sparing n****s in real life.” She also referenced her gang ties, telling Wiggins to "stop playing with the Brim."