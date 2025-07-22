Jordan Brand Serves Up Air Jordan 4 “Pizza”

Jordan Brand is serving up a fresh take with the Air Jordan 4 “Pizza” in GS sizing, dropping August 1. This fun release takes one of the most iconic silhouettes in the Jordan lineup and gives it a flavorful makeover.

The mix of colors and textures nods directly to pizza, from crust to sauce. It blends nostalgia, food culture, and sneaker storytelling into a single package. Jordan Brand has a long history of themed drops, but this one feels especially catered to the younger crowd without sacrificing the quality or detail fans expect.

This pair stands out for its playful concept, but it still honors the performance roots of the Air Jordan 4. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ4 debuted in 1989 with a focus on innovation and support.

Over the decades, it's grown from a hardwood staple into a streetwear favorite. Whether dressed up in classics or wild themes like this, the silhouette stays relevant across generations.

The photos show off the “Pizza” theme in full, from the sesame-toned upper to the fiery red accents and pizza box packaging. It’s a clever twist that fits right in with Jordan Brand’s history of storytelling.

Air Jordan 4 “Pizza”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Pizza” comes dressed in a sesame-colored nubuck and suede upper, mimicking the texture of pizza crust. Black details appear on the wings, eyelets, and midsole, giving the shoe structure and contrast.

Fire red hits spice things up on the tongue Jumpman, outsole, and heel branding. The inner lining and mesh cage match the upper, keeping the design cohesive.

Packaging ties the theme together with a custom pizza box complete with checkerboard prints and “Served Hot!” labels. It’s a food-inspired experience that mixes fun with function in a classic silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Pizza” will be released on August 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

Image via Nike