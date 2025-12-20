UA Curry 13 Surfaces As Steph Curry’s Last Signature Model

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Stephen Curry attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
The UA Curry 13 makes its debut as Steph Curry’s final Under Armour signature shoe, blending bold design with legacy-driven significance.

The UA Curry 13 is here, and it comes with a lot more weight than a typical signature drop. This isn’t just the next Steph Curry shoe. It’s being positioned as his final model with Under Armour, closing out one of the longest and most successful athlete-brand partnerships in modern basketball.

That alone makes this first look feel different. From the jump, the Curry 13 looks like a culmination rather than a reset. Under Armour didn’t chase trends here. Instead, the design leans into the sculpted, fluid language that has defined the Curry line over the past few seasons.

The silhouette feels compact, aggressive, and purpose-built for movement, with a strong emphasis on lateral control and responsiveness. Colorways shown so far lean bold. Bright blues, vibrant pinks, energetic yellows, and fiery gradients give the shoe a loud presence without feeling forced. It’s confident in a way that mirrors Curry’s late-career phase.

Still expressive, still playful, but definitely high performance. There’s also something symbolic about how this shoe arrives. Curry changed Under Armour’s trajectory, turning it into a real player in basketball footwear. The Curry 13 feels like a final signature chapter that acknowledges that impact rather than trying to reinvent it.

Whether this truly ends the Curry signature line remains to be seen. But as a first look, the Curry 13 already feels like a statement. Not about innovation alone, but about legacy, consistency, and finishing strong.

UA Curry 13 First Look Images

The UA Curry 13 features a sleek, low-cut silhouette with smooth, flowing overlays across the midsole and sides. The upper appears lightweight and breathable, blending mesh panels with molded support elements.

Each colorway makes a strong visual statement, from solid monochrome finishes to gradient midsoles with speckled detailing. The sculpted sole looks responsive and agile, built for quick cuts and constant motion.

Subtle branding keeps the focus on the overall shape rather than loud logos. Pull tabs on the heel add function without clutter. The design feels modern, fast, and confident, clearly made for movement first. It looks like a shoe meant to stay low, reactive, and locked in at all times.

