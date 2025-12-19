Stephen Curry Steps Out in HOKA x Marni Bondi B3LS “Straw”

Stephen Curry continues to keep the sneaker world guessing. This time, the NBA superstar was spotted wearing the HOKA x Marni Bondi B3LS “Straw,” an unexpected choice that instantly caught attention. Known for redefining performance footwear on the court, Curry stepping out in a high-fashion running silhouette signals a broader shift in his off-court style.

The sighting comes amid growing reports that Curry’s long-standing relationship with Under Armour may be nearing its end, opening the door to speculation about what comes next. The HOKA x Marni Bondi B3LS is far from a traditional basketball sneaker.

It blends Marni’s luxury-forward design language with HOKA’s maximalist running DNA, creating something bold, playful, and intentionally unconventional. Curry wearing the pair reinforces the idea that he’s in an experimental phase, testing silhouettes outside the performance basketball lane.

Recent appearances in Nike, Jordan Brand, and now HOKA-backed designs suggest he’s exploring the broader footwear landscape more openly than ever. While nothing is confirmed regarding Curry’s future sneaker deal, moments like this keep the conversation alive.

Whether this is a one-off fashion moment or a sign of deeper industry shifts remains unclear. What is certain is that Curry’s sneaker choices are no longer predictable. And right now, unpredictability is exactly what has the sneaker world watching his every step.

Steph Curry Sneakers

The HOKA x Marni Bondi B3LS “Straw” features a soft cream upper with layered textures throughout the body. Chunky proportions define the silhouette, giving it a sculpted, oversized look.

The thick midsole adds visual weight while maintaining a smooth, rounded shape. Subtle contrasting panels break up the monochromatic finish without overpowering it.

The laces introduce a muted accent that blends naturally with the upper. Overall, the sneaker feels fashion-forward and cozy at the same time. It’s bold without being loud, leaning into comfort and statement design equally.

Steph Curry Wears Nike Book 1 "What The"

Steph warmed up in the “What The” Nike Book 1s, and they instantly stood out on the floor. The mismatched color blocking mixes teal, orange, black, and sail without feeling chaotic.

Suede, mesh, and leather panels collide in a way that feels intentional and expressive. The Swoosh blends into the design instead of dominating it, letting the colors do the talking. Underfoot, the cushioned midsole keeps the silhouette grounded in performance.

On court, the shoe looks playful, bold, and confident, the kind of pair that sparks conversation before tipoff. Seeing Steph rotate through pairs like the “What The” Book 1 only adds to the intrigue around his sneaker future.