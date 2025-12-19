Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” Officially Returning

The Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” is officially set to return during Holiday 2026, bringing back one of the most iconic looks in Jordan Brand history. First introduced in 1991, the "White Infrared" colorway became forever tied to Michael Jordan’s first NBA championship run.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” will be released in the holiday season of 2026. The Holiday 2026 window also suggests this will be treated as a major release, likely with full family sizing.

While the Infrared 6 is often associated with the black version, the white pair carries its own legacy and is just as important to the silhouette’s story. Its clean base and sharp accents helped define the early 90s Jordan aesthetic. It remains a benchmark for retro releases today.

Jordan Brand has revisited the "White Infrared" several times over the years, most recently in 2014, but anticipation for this upcoming release is already building. With improved materials and closer attention to original specs becoming a priority for recent retros, fans are now hopeful this version will stay true to the OG shape and detailing.

As sneaker culture continues to lean into nostalgia, the return of the Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” feels perfectly timed. Overall, it’s a reminder of Jordan’s dominance, the model’s lasting impact, and why certain colorways never lose relevance.

Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” First Look

The Air Jordan 6 “White Infrared” features a crisp white leather upper that feels clean and instantly recognizable. Also infrared accents hit the midsole, lace lock, and heel tab with sharp contrast.

Black details on the tongue and collar help ground the colorway. Perforated panels add breathability without breaking up the design. Further the sculpted midsole gives the shoe its aggressive shape.

A visible Air unit sits in the heel. Icy translucent pods appear along the outsole. On foot, the sneaker looks bold, balanced, and unmistakably classic. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.