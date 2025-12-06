First Look At 2026 Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” Retro

air-jordan-14-forest-green-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” returns for Holiday 2026 with a clean white and green build and fresh detailed images.

The Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” is set to make its return during the Holiday 2026 season, marking the first comeback for this colorway in years. The Jordan 14 has always played a quieter role in the lineup, but certain pairs stand out because of how wearable and sharp they look.

“Forest Green” is one of them. With its clean white base and deep green accents, it has the kind of simplicity that ages well and doesn’t rely on hype to matter. Now that detailed early images are showing up, excitement is building fast.

The Jordan 14 continues to gain more appreciation as retros cycle back in, and this pair fits perfectly into that trend. The crisp leather upper, the signature perforations, and the subtle Ferrari-inspired details all make the model easy to recognize.

Holiday drops usually carry heavier demand, and this one has the look of a sneaker that will get picked up by both longtime collectors and newer fans who simply want a clean pair to wear. With Jordan Brand planning a strong lineup for 2026, the return of the “Forest Green” adds another solid hit to the schedule.

Expect resale conversations, early leaks, and store lists to pop up quickly once release info tightens. For now, it’s clear this is going to be one of the more talked-about retro drops next year.

Air Jordan 14 "Forest Green" Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 “Forest Green” features a smooth white leather upper. The perforations add texture across the sides. The green accents sit on the midsole and heel.

The tongue comes in white with subtle branding and the Ferrari-style shield logo sits near the collar. The shoe has a clean white outsole.

Further, the carbon fiber shank appears on the midfoot. The laces match the upper and keep the look simple. Overall, the shape stays true to the classic Jordan 14 build.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf “Forest Green” will be released in the holiday of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

