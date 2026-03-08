Kanye West Signs Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum" Outside Courthouse

Kanye West was signed a fan's rare Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum" sneakers outside a Los Angeles courthouse. The encounter occurred after Kanye testified in a civil trial over unpaid wages from his Malibu mansion renovation. Despite ongoing legal troubles, Kanye took time to interact with fans waiting outside the building.

The Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum" released in 2012 as part of Kanye's groundbreaking collaboration with Nike. This colorway is among the rarest and most valuable in the entire Yeezy lineup. The sneakers currently command resale prices exceeding $5,000 on the secondary market consistently.

Kanye's autograph means this pair's value goes up astronomically. Signed pairs of his Nike Yeezy collaborations are extremely rare in the current market. The fan's persistence waiting outside the courthouse paid off with an invaluable signature addition.

The "Pure Platinum" features a grey mesh and leather upper with signature Yeezy design elements. Pink accents hit the lining and laces providing subtle pops of color throughout. The glow-in-the-dark outsole remains one of the most distinctive features of the Air Yeezy 2.

Kanye's legal issues stem from allegations of unpaid wages related to his Malibu property renovation. The civil trial represents one of several ongoing legal matters Kanye currently faces nationwide. Despite legal scrutiny, moments like this show Kanye still maintains connections with his fanbase.

The Air Yeezy 2 "Pure Platinum" is 100%one of the holy grails of sneaker collecting. That grey and pink colorway is so clean and understated compared to typical Yeezy releases.

The glow-in-the-dark outsole was revolutionary when it first dropped back in 2012. Getting Kanye's signature on these basically makes them a museum piece at this point. The fan waiting outside a courthouse shows the dedication sneakerheads have for moments like this.

These were the last Yeezys Nike made before Kanye moved to Adidas in 2013. The value will probably skyrocket even higher now that they're signed by Kanye himself. This is the kind of sneaker story that becomes legendary in collector circles forever.