The Air Jordan 4 GS Goes Luxury In "Pure Platinum"

A durable silhouette for the winter months.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 4 GS in the "Pure Platinum" colorway have been revealed, generating excitement for its upcoming release. This sleek edition showcases a striking combination of a black and sail base, providing a clean yet bold appearance. The addition of metallic gold detailing enhances its luxurious look, creating a standout aesthetic that attracts both young sneaker fans and collectors. The Air Jordan 4 is celebrated for its iconic silhouette and timeless design. In this "Pure Platinum" colorway, the black base adds depth while the sail accents soften the overall vibe, making it perfect for everyday wear.

The metallic gold accents serve as branding elements, offering an elegant contrast that gives the sneaker a premium feel. This GS (Grade School) release maintains the same quality and design as its adult counterpart, making it an excellent choice for younger sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 4’s reputation for comfort and durability remains intact in this edition, ensuring it performs well on and off the court. With its fresh take on the classic Air Jordan 4, the "Pure Platinum" colorway blends bold colors with refined details, poised to make a significant impact in the sneaker world.

"Pure Platinum" Air Jordan 4 GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a grey rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Also, made from high-quality black and sail leather, the uppers display an impressive layered design. Further, black mesh and black supports provide additional details, along with sail laces. Additionally, gold accents include the gold branding on the tongues and heels of these GS sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 GS "Pure Platinum" will be released on November 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released.

Image via Nike