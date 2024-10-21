The Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Dark In A New “Off Noir Toe”

Another winter release for Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to make waves with its upcoming "Off Noir Toe" colorway. This edition features a crisp white base that serves as a perfect canvas for the design. The shoe is complemented by sleek black and grey overlays, creating a striking contrast that enhances its overall aesthetic. The combination of colors gives the sneaker a modern and versatile appeal, making it suitable for various outfits and occasions. The iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Mid remains intact, showcasing its timeless design that sneakerheads have come to love.

The black overlays add depth, while the grey accents provide a subtle yet sophisticated touch. The black Swoosh on the sides is a classic nod to the brand's heritage. Comfort is key, and the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to deliver with its padded collar and cushioned insole, ensuring a comfortable fit for all-day wear. This colorway is not just about style; it's designed to perform. Whether on the court or out in the city, the "Off Noir Toe" Air Jordan 1 Mid is ready to make a statement.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean whuete midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with black leather overlays. Also, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Black laces complete the design. Finally, black Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Off Noir Toe" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released.

