Air Jordan 1 Mid “Grey Suede” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to release in an elegant "Grey Suede" colorway. This new iteration features a sail base, providing a clean and classic look. The upper is adorned with luxurious grey suede overlays, adding a sophisticated touch to the iconic silhouette. The combination of sail and grey suede creates a sleek, versatile aesthetic perfect for various styles. Known for its timeless design, the Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. This "Grey Suede" colorway maintains the shoe's classic appeal while introducing a fresh and refined twist. The high-quality materials used in this release ensure durability and comfort, making it ideal for everyday wear.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Grey Suede" also boasts the signature Nike Swoosh in matching grey suede on the sides, blending seamlessly with the overall design. Additional details include a white midsole and a grey rubber outsole, providing traction and stability. This release is anticipated to be a hit among sneaker collectors and fans of the Jordan brand. The understated yet stylish colorway makes the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Grey Suede" a must-have addition to any sneaker rotation. Look out for its release soon and add a touch of sophistication to your collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “White Black” Gets New Images

"Grey Suede" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers feature a sail leather base with grey leather overlays. Further, a grey Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the Wings logo can be found, in grey, above the Swoosh. Finally, sail laces complete the design. Finally, a grey Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Grey Suede” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Archaeo Brown” Drop Details

[Via]