Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" Release Set to Drop Very Soon

The Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" finally has a confirmed release date coming very soon. This highly anticipated sneaker has been years in the making for the community.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 17 “Doernbecher” will be released on January 17th, 2026.

Designed by 18-year-old Zach Rumbaugh, this marks the first Doernbecher Air Jordan 17 ever. Zach survived sudden cardiac arrest caused by CPVT, a rare genetic heart condition. He spent 38 days recovering at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital after the life-changing event.

The number 38 appears throughout the shoe as a tribute to his recovery. Rather than creating a nostalgic design, Zach reimagined the silhouette with mechanical luxury elements. The sneaker pulls heavily from automotive design with carbon fiber and metallic finishes.

Structured paneling makes this feel closer to a concept car than a basketball shoe. The direction also nods to Michael Jordan's longstanding love for motorsports culture. Personal symbols are layered throughout turning the shoe into a visual autobiography.

Each Doernbecher release raises funds for the hospital's important pediatric care programs. This Air Jordan 17 represents one of the most powerful collaborations in recent memory.

Air Jordan 17 “Doernbecher” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" features an absolutely mesmerizing iridescent purple upper that shifts between deep burgundy and vibrant purple tones depending on the lighting. The chameleon-like finish creates this really cool oil slick effect across the smooth leather panels.

Black overlays and carbon fiber accents add technical details that make the shoe feel premium and performance-ready. You can see the distinctive Air Jordan 17 silhouette with its sleek low-cut design and racing-inspired aesthetic throughout.

Metallic blue hits appear on the heel and midsole area adding another layer of color complexity to the design. The glow-in-the-dark outsole with Jumpman logo detailing is such a nice touch that you can see in the bottom shot.

Silver mesh panels on the sides provide breathability while adding textural contrast against all that iridescent leather. The overall look is futuristic and bold with that special Doernbecher storytelling woven into every detail of the design.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.