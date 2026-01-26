Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" Restocks Tomorrow: Where To Buy

The Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" is getting a surprise restock tomorrow for fans who missed out. Nike just announced the iridescent purple sneaker will be available again on their platform.

Sneaker News reports the Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" will restock on January 26th via Snipes.

This gives sneakerheads another chance at one of the year's most meaningful releases. The original January 17th release sold out almost instantly across all retailers. Designed by 18-year-old Zach Rumbaugh, this collaboration tells a powerful survival story.

Zach survived sudden cardiac arrest caused by CPVT, a rare genetic heart condition. He spent 38 days recovering at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital after the event. The number 38 appears throughout the shoe as tribute to his recovery time.

Zach reimagined the silhouette with mechanical luxury elements inspired by automotive design. Carbon fiber and metallic finishes give this Jordan 17 a concept car aesthetic. The direction nods to Michael Jordan's longstanding love for motorsports and racing culture.

That mesmerizing iridescent purple upper shifts between burgundy and vibrant purple in different lighting. Black overlays and carbon fiber accents add premium technical details throughout the design. Metallic blue hits on the heel and midsole create additional color depth.

The glow-in-the-dark outsole with Jumpman branding is an incredible finishing touch. Every Doernbecher release raises crucial funds for the hospital's pediatric care programs nationwide. This restock gives more people the opportunity to support this amazing cause.

Air Jordan 17 "Doernbecher" Restock

The official images showcase that absolutely stunning iridescent purple leather upper that shifts from deep burgundy to bright purple depending on how the light hits it, creating this mesmerizing oil slick effect.

Black carbon fiber overlays run across the midfoot and toe area, adding that high-tech automotive vibe Zach was going for with the design. You can see metallic blue accents popping up on the heel counter and parts of the midsole, which adds another dimension to the already complex color palette.

The silver mesh panels on the lateral sides provide breathability while breaking up all that smooth leather nicely. What's really cool is that glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole with the Jumpman logo visible underneath.