Jordan Brand Unveils Teyana Taylor's "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3

Jordan Brand just dropped a major announcement with Teyana Taylor's latest Air Jordan collaboration. This marks another huge moment for the multi-talented artist and Jordan Brand.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Concrete Rose" is going to be released on March 4th, 2026.

Teyana continues her partnership following her previous Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "A Rose From Harlem" release. The "Concrete Rose" pays tribute to Teyana's Harlem roots and her journey to stardom. That deep forest green colorway dominates the premium nubuck and leather upper.

Red accents appear on the Jumpman branding and elephant print detailing throughout. The name references growing and thriving despite harsh concrete jungle circumstances around you. What makes this collaboration truly special is the removable rose thorn accessory feature.

Actual thorns wrap around the upper of the shoe for added dimension. You can customize the look by adding or removing the thorns yourself. This interactive element sets it apart from typical celebrity collaborations in recent years.

Teyana's been a Jordan Brand member for years and deserves this moment. She's a singer, dancer, actress, director, and fashion icon all rolled into one. Her creative vision is evident in every detail of this thoughtful design. The storytelling through the "Concrete Rose" theme feels authentic and deeply personal.

Teyana Taylor Air Jordan 3

The images reveal a gorgeous deep forest green premium materials that covers most of the upper, giving it a luxurious feel that's way different from typical Jordan 3 releases. You can see the classic elephant print on the toe and heel in a tonal green shade that keeps everything cohesive without being too loud.

Red hits pop up on the eyelets and Jumpman logo on the tongue, adding just enough contrast to break up all that green. The most unique feature is definitely those removable rose thorns that wrap around the collar and upper, giving the shoe an edgy botanical vibe.

The midsole looks like it's got that vintage cream or sail color, and the overall aesthetic mixes street toughness with feminine elegance perfectly. It's clear Teyana put real thought into making this personal to her story.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers is going to be $280 when they release.