Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” Gets Release Date

Teyana Taylor is adding her signature flair to Jordan Brand again, and this time she’s taking the Air Jordan 3 into her world. Her upcoming Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” feels like a direct extension of her personality: bold, expressive, and rooted in storytelling.

Early mockups already have the sneaker world buzzing, especially because of one wild detail. The pair is expected to come with removable plastic rose thorns that wrap around the shoe, a nod to her 2018 song “Rose in Harlem.”

It’s an idea that sounds risky on paper, but perfectly on-brand for Teyana’s creative style. The base design uses a clean black leather upper paired with classic elephant print and bright red accents. Green hits on the eyelets and gum detailing on the outsole round out the look.

Even without the thorn accessory, the shoe would stand on its own as a solid AJ3 release. With the thorns, it becomes a statement piece. Right now, what we’re seeing is still just a mockup, but the general direction feels locked in.

A release date is already set. Expect plenty of attention when these drop. Teyana has never been afraid to push things forward, and this pair proves she’s not stopping now.

Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 3

The Air Jordan 3 “A Rose From Harlem” features a black leather upper with classic elephant print panels. Red accents hit the heel branding and lining. Green eyelets add a sharp contrast to the dark build.

Also the outsole uses a gum finish that pairs cleanly with the midsole. The mockup shows removable plastic rose thorns wrapping around the shoe and they sit across the upper and heel for a dramatic look.

Further, the design blends classic Jordan DNA with Teyana’s bold style. Even without the thorns, the color blocking looks strong. With them, the shoe stands out instantly.