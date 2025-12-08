Tyler The Creator Wears Rare Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red"

Tyler, the Creator pulled up to Variety Hitmakers with the kind of calm confidence he’s built his whole career on. He was there to pick up the Innovator of the Decade Award, which honestly feels like the most fitting title they could give him.

And of course, he made the moment look good. Most people were focused on the award, but sneakerheads immediately clocked what was on his feet. Tyler showed up in the Friends and Family Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red", a pair almost no one outside his inner circle will ever get near.

This shoe has been one of the biggest unreleased talking points of the year. The general “Pine Green” pair already had momentum, but the "Varsity Red" version feels like the real prize. Tyler has a long history of bringing out rare sneakers at the right moments, and this was another example of him staying a step ahead of everyone.

The white upper, sharp red hits, and gum outsole lined up perfectly with his striped fit. It looked clean. It looked intentional. Once photos hit the timeline, the hype shot up again. Tyler walked away with a massive award, and sneakerheads walked away with yet another reminder that he sets trends without even trying.

Tyler The Creator Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Varsity Red”

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Varsity Red" stands out right away. The upper is mostly white leather with smooth panels. Bright red hits appear on the wings, eyelets, and midsole.

Also the gum outsole adds a clean contrast and feels natural with the white and red mix. The tongue tag uses the classic Jumpman logo in red.

Further the mesh panels stay true to the Jordan 4 design. The shoe looks sturdy and sharp, with easy wearability. It is simple but bold and overall, it feels special even from a distance.