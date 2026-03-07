Cardi B Surprisingly Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Sister Attending Her Show

The near-decade-long feud between contemporary hip-hop's biggest femcees escalated again last year, but since then, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have tried to steer clear of each other. However, that's not always easy. Minaj's half-sister Ming Li recently attended Cardi's Houston concert, which led to a lot of heated reactions from both sides.

As it turns out, perhaps the Bronx superstar herself responded to this during a recent Twitter Spaces, although she didn't mention Ming Li by name. "The chatter from yesterday was pretty loud," Cardi remarked, as caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram.

"I don't even know what to say about that," she continued. "That young lady, I feel like she needs guidance. She's a young girl. If somebody comes see me and there's no issue, I don't want to play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they're not on that type of timing. It just doesn't get you nowhere. I feel like kindness, not being petty. 'Cause I'm not even on that petty timing neither. I'm not going to play somebody in their face in person. Plus, I'm not going to be beefing and doing the most with somebody that, I don't know, they're 19 years old? 18 years old? I don't know. I'm too grown for that, and I feel like I'm too blessed for that.

Who Is Nicki Minaj's Sister?

"I don't want to play it close, though," Cardi concluded. "You know what I'm saying? I don't want to be involved in none of that drama. I don't think that girl's on drama time... She's a young kid. Young kids, they need guidance... Unfortunately, I can't give it, 'cause it's just too much... you know? I just don't want no problems, no issues... I don't want to do some f**k s**t if I don't have to. If I have to, I will."

Nicki Minaj and her half-sister Ming Li's relationship has been supposedly rocky in recent years, with them saying they've never been close and supposedly throwing each other shade. For those unaware, Ming Li is an artist in her own right and a reality television star via Baddies Gone Wild.