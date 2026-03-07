Costco Now Selling Off-White Hoodies At Massive Discount

Off-White hoodies have been spotted for sale at Costco stores for just $63. The unexpected retail placement has generated significant conversation across social media and fashion communities.

Images show racks of classic Off-White hoodies featuring the signature diagonal stripes and arrow logo. The hoodies appear in both black and white colorways with the iconic graphic branding.

Costco's bulk retail approach makes this an unusual distribution channel for luxury streetwear brands. Off-White typically retails at high-end boutiques and department stores at much higher price points.

The $63 price tag represents a massive discount from typical Off-White retail pricing structures. This retail placement raises questions about brand positioning and distribution strategies following Virgil Abloh's passing.

Costco shoppers can now access Off-White pieces at accessible price points never seen before. The hoodies feature Off-White's signature quotation mark branding and diagonal stripe motifs clearly visible. Both black and white versions showcase the arrow cross logo on the back.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester Posts Photo With Michael Jordan And Upcoming Air Jordan 4

Costco Sells Off White

Seeing Off-White at Costco is genuinely surreal for anyone who follows luxury streetwear. The brand was built on exclusivity, limited drops, and premium positioning at high prices. Those signature diagonal stripes became symbols of high-end streetwear status and cultural capital.

Now anyone with a Costco membership can grab them for $63 next to bulk toilet paper. This probably represents overstock from previous seasons getting liquidated through alternative channels quickly.

Off-White hoodies normally retail for $500+ at boutiques and luxury department stores worldwide. This feels like a dramatic shift in brand strategy or inventory management post-Virgil's passing.

Ben Baller Weighs In On Costco Selling Off White

Renowned jeweler and cultural commentator Ben Baller shared strong opinions about this retail development publicly. He stated emphatically that Virgil Abloh would not want his brand sold at Costco warehouses.

Ben Baller's comments reflect broader concerns about brand integrity and legacy preservation after Virgil's death. Many in fashion circles share his sentiment that Costco distribution dilutes Off-White's carefully cultivated exclusivity.

The debate highlights tensions between accessibility and maintaining luxury brand in streetwear culture.