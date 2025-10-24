Nike And Costco Team Up On A SB Dunk Low

The Costco Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low might be the most surprising collab of the year. Dropping later in 2025, it brings together big-box retail and skate culture in a way no one really saw coming.

The classic SB Dunk silhouette gets a Kirkland twist, pairing Nike’s craftsmanship with that unmistakable Costco look. The result is a sneaker that feels equal parts ironic and stylish like something you’d wear to both a skatepark and a Sunday grocery run.

Dressed in soft grey fabric with clean details and subtle co-branding, the shoe perfectly captures Kirkland’s no-frills vibe. The finishing touch? A Costco hangtag, paying tribute to the warehouse chain’s cult-like membership following.

These sneakers are practical, interesting, and weirdly wearable. Nike SB has a long history of turning unexpected ideas into hits, from food collabs to cultural one-offs, and this one fits right in.

It shows Nike’s continued knack for tapping into niche moments while keeping the SB Dunk’s identity alive. The official photos show off the cozy textures and minimalist branding, making it clear why this drop is already one of the year’s most talked-about.

The Costco Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low features a light grey fabric upper with tonal stitching and a soft, cozy finish. The “Kirkland Signature” logo appears near the heel, while bold black Nike branding sits across the back tab.

A white midsole and black rubber outsole complete the simple yet stylish look. Inside, plush lining adds comfort, nodding to the brand’s everyday practicality.

The sneaker even includes a Costco hangtag, tying the theme together perfectly. It’s an unexpected yet clever twist on the SB Dunk, blending functionality, humor, and nostalgia into one cohesive design.

Sneaker News reports that the Kirkland Signature x Nike SB Dunk Low will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

